City franchise plan could tempt Jason Gillespie into return to England

ENGLISH cricket may not have seen the last of Jason Gillespie.

The former Yorkshire first-team coach revealed that he would like to be involved in the proposed city-based T20 competition should it come to fruition.

Counties recently voted in favour of a new city-based tournament, which could start as soon as 2018, subject to consultation with county members and other key parties.

“I’d love to coach in that if an opportunity arose, without a doubt,” said Gillespie, who could potentially take charge of a Leeds-based franchise.

“That would be great to be a part of as the main coach, or even as an assistant coach.

“I think city-based franchises would be wonderful for the English game, and if there is an opportunity somewhere down the line, I’d love to talk about it.”

For now, Gillespie finds himself in the unusual position of being without a full-time role.

“It’s a bit weird,” he said, “but I’ve still got my role with Adelaide Strikers (in the Big Bash) to look forward to, and I absolutely love that.

“After that, who knows? Once I’ve spent some time with my family and had a bit of downtime, I will probably put the feelers out and see what’s out there.

“I might look for other short-term contracts, coaching T20 around the world, and I’d love to do bits and pieces in the media as well.

“You never know what’s around the corner, so you might not have seen the last of me in England.”