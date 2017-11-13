Competition: Win signed Yorkshire 2018 T20 and Championship shirts

Today sees Yorkshire CCC launch new kits for the 2018 season in the County Championship and Twenty20.

And we have three shirts signed by Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Ben Coad to give away.

We have an adults (medium size) T20 long-sleeved top, a short-sleeved T20 kids shirt (aged 9-10) and a short-sleeved kids County Championship shirt (aged 9-10) to give away.

To stand a chance of winning one of the three shirts simply answer this question: Who is Yorkshire’s first-team coach?

Email your answer (and specify which of the three shirts you want to win) to: yepsportcompetitions@ypn.co.uk (marking your answer ‘YCCC Cricket Shirt Comp’), or on a postcard to YCCC Cricket Shirt comp, Sports Desk, Yorkshire Post Newspapers, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.

Include your name, address and a daytime telephone number. Closing date for entries is 5pm Monday, November 20. The winners will be the first three correct entries drawn at random after the closing date.

Normal YPN competition rules and regulations apply, a copy of which is available from our promotions and publicity department. To find out how we may use your contact details, please refer to the data protection information in the public notices section of today’s paper.