Cricket LIVE: Yorkshire v Middlesex day two - County Championship title showdown

Yorkshire took early wickets to halt the progress of Middlesex on another enthralling second morning of the County Championship title showdown at Lord's.

After resuming on 208-5, centurion Nick Gubbins and all-rounder James Franklin were removed early by Tim Bresnan before Jack Brooks returned to polish off the tail and take career best figures of 6-65. The Yorkshire Post has all the events of day two covered in this match-day hub page. Follow Ed White's updates throughout the day by refreshing this page and share your thoughts on the match situation in the comments box below or by tweeting @YPSport.

SCORECARDS AND AS IT STANDS

Middlesex v Yorkshire: Middlesex 270/10 (Gubbins 125, Brooks 6-65) - last updated 12.30am

Somerset v Nottinghamshire: Somerset 365 (C Rogers 132, J Hildreth 135), Notts 35/1 - last updated 10.30am

Day one report: Middlesex v Yorkshire: Ex-Leeds student Nick Gubbins poses questions for champions

AS IT STANDS

Middlesex - 215pts

Yorkshire - 207pts

Somerset - 207pts

MATCH UPDATES: COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE: MIDDLESEX V YORKSHIRE

13.27 WICKET! Yorkshire 14/1 Lees b Roland-Jones 0

Not the start Yorkshire were after. Lees just simply misses a yorker from Toby Roland-Jones and the ball crashes into off-stump. Gary Ballance the man at number three. Yorkshire will need runs from these two.

Jack Brooks took three wickets for Yorkshire on day one

13.10 The players are back out for the second session. Adam Lyth and Alex Lees are opening up for Yorkshire.

12.30 That's lunch on day two. Yorkshire will be looking at 400 in their innings, they'll need it to keep Somerset, who were bowled out for 365, at bay.

12.25 WICKET! Middlesex 270/10 Finn c Lyth b Brooks 6

That's the innings wrapped up. A very good morning session for Yorkshire, and it's Jack Brooks with the final wicket to seal career best figures of 6-65. What a time to do it.

12.18: WICKET! Middlesex 258/9 Murtagh c Gale b Brooks 0

That's the third bonus point in the bag for Yorkshire. Tim Murtagh is not your conventional batsman and it showed with a wild swoosch giving Andrew Gale a simple catch. That's a five-for for Brooks.

12.02: WICKET! Roland-Jones ct Lyth b Brooks 7

Jack Brooks gets a fourth. Toby Roland-Jones finds Adam Lyth at slip. Middlesex 254/8

11.45: The second batting point comes up for Middlesex as Toby Roland-Jones hits Ryan Sidebottom for four. That's them up to 215 points, nine ahead of Yorkshire. Middlesex 253/7

11.28 WICKET! Franklin ct Hodd b Bresnan 48

A second for Yorkshire, and it's that man Tim Bresnan again. He's got a second leftie out this morning with another ball on off-stump line. Franklin had to play but edged through to Hodd and must depart two short of his half century. He had just played three lusty blows off David WIlley. Middlesex 244/7.

11.10 WICKET! Gubbins ct Lyth b Bresnan 125

Yorkshire make the crucial breakthrough, and it's a deserved wicket for Tim Bresnan - no question about it. The seamer gets a little bit of movement away with the new-ish ball and Gubbins nicks to Adam Lyth. After Yorkshire's buttery fingers yesterday, it's taken comfortably this time and Lyth has a rye smile on his face. Middlesex 229/6.

11.00 No wickets at either of the two decisive matches this morning although we do have a bonus point to talk about. Somerset have made it passed the 350 mark for a fourth batting point, and they're now two points above Yorkshire in the As It Stands table.

10.44: APPEAL! Tim Bresnan into the attack early morning and has a strong shout for a leg before against centurion Nick Gubbins but it's turned down. Bresnan has a look of disbelief on his face but replays show the ball pitched outside leg. Middlesex 219-5

10.30: We are underway at Lord's. Yesterday's leading wicket-taker Jack Brooks takes the first over to James Franklin and hits the New Zealander on the pads before an outside edge flies off to the third man boundary for four. Middlesex 215-5.

10.15: Hello folks, and welcome to day two coverage of Yorkshire against Middlesex. Yesterday was a gripping day's play which saw the match evenly poised going into day two. Stay with us throughout the day for all the updates.

CONTACT US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Let us know your thoughts about today's matches on social media.

Like us on Facebook: Yorkshire Post Sport

Follow us on Twitter: @YPSport

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

Leave a comment at the bottom of this story what you're thinking about your side.