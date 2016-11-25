CricketTalk - Yorkshire’s 2017 fixtures revealed | England look to get even in India

YORKSHIRE’s first-ever floodlit County Championship fixture will take place in June next year when Andrew Gale’s side entertain Surrey at Headingley.

At midnight on Thursday, the entire 2017 fixture list was released by the ECB revealing that Headingley will also be the venue for Yorkshire’s opening four-day fixture of the season, with Hampshire visiting Leeds on Friday, April 7.

England and Yorkshire's Gary Ballance struggled in Bangladesh. Picture: AP/A.M. Ahad.

One major change to come in next season will be Yorkshire staging its first-ever County Championship match under floodlights, new Yorkshire first-team coach Gale giving the development a thumbs-up with his side facing Surrey in a day/night game at Headingley from June 26.

• {http://www2.yorkshiretoday.co.uk/yp_movies/CT-Fixtures_DONE 241116.mp3|PLAY or download to any device|Play or download MP3}

• Listen or subscribe free in iTunes

• SportsTalk podcast feed

In terms of the two one-day competitions, the Royal London One-Day Cup will be here and gone by early July, while the NatWest T20 Blast keeps its powder dry until mid-July and August.

Chris Waters joins Phil Harrison to discuss the 2017 campaign ahead for Yorkshire, who will hope to regain the title they lost in dramatic style at Lord’s against Middlesex in September, following two years of success.

We also look ahead to the Third Test match in Mohali, when England will look to get back on level terms with hosts India, who won the second encounter in convincing fashion.

With the struggling Ben Duckett expected to be dropped, we discuss the merits of replacing him with Yorkshire’s Gary Ballance – himself dropped after struggling in the drawn two-match series in bangladesh last month.

Follow us on Twitter via @CricketTalkYPN or give us a like on our YPSport Facebook page HERE