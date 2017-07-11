Dawson looks to get nerves under control to be at his best

Liam Dawson is planning to enlist a little help from his old Hampshire team-mate Shane Warne as he sets out to prove he can be a successful Test player this summer.

Dawson freely concedes many of his international colleagues and opponents may be more talented than him.

But the all-rounder already has a significant admirer in England coach Trevor Bayliss, who has long identified battling instincts he believes belong at the highest level.

So far, Dawson has delivered mixed results – an unbeaten half-century, then three ducks, and six wickets at 38 runs each in one landslide defeat against India in Chennai and a 211-run victory over South Africa at Lord’s.

The 27-year-old has had to play to his strengths to get this far and, after a nervy start to his first home Test, he will continue to rely on his nous and determination.

“People probably watch me and think ‘you know, he is not the best cricketer’, but I have got to use my cricket brain,” he said.

“That has always helped me for Hampshire.”

Dawson admits he did not do himself justice in the first innings against South Africa, but was pleased to fight back and help match-winner Moeen Ali spin the tourists out second time round.

“I pride myself on being smart and clever ... I’m always trying to get into a battle and enjoy it,” he added. “Test cricket is suited to that. It is hard. I have only played two Test matches, and it is extremely hard, but it is so rewarding when you get a win.”

As for the Warne connection, after their handful of matches together for Hampshire, Dawson has spotted an opportunity to consult the great leg-spinner while he is commentating on this summer’s Investec Tests.

“I will try and catch up with him over the course of this series and have a chat with him about bowling.

“That would be brilliant to do.

“Someone who is that good, been that successful and a legend of the game, you can only pick their brains.

“You might pick up something that might give you a little edge when you are out there.”

It is in Dawson’s own hands, though, to win an unaccustomed battle with his nerves after they stopped him bowling with his usual accuracy in the first Test.

“That is what disappointed me most about the first innings, when I didn’t do that well at all,” he said. “I was very annoyed. It did frustrate me.

“I usually deal with nerves pretty well, but this time I was just too nervous and I have got to handle that better next time – and I think I will be better for it.

“I was nowhere near my best there, but I like to think I bowled well (in the) second innings. If selected for the next Test (at Trent Bridge on Friday), I hope I can continue that on.”