Dhaka defeat to Bangladesh doesn’t give Trevor Bayliss concerns ahead of India test

Trevor Bayliss is not writing off England’s chances in India despite their struggles to get to grips with subcontinent conditions as they were humbled by Bangladesh on Sunday.

England had won all nine of their previous Tests against the Tigers but lost 10 wickets in the final session on day three in Dhaka to crash to a 108-run defeat as the two-Test series finished all-square with one win apiece.

The challenge of a five-Test series against world No 1 India looms large on the horizon and even England captain Alastair Cook admitted they would be “pretty heavy underdogs”.

Their batsmen were consistently troubled by Bangladesh’s spinners, who comfortably outperformed their England counterparts with 19-year-old Mehedi Hasan taking 19 wickets in his first Test series.

While Bayliss is not underestimating the threat posed by India, he remains optimistic England can bounce back, having responded well to defeats in the past.

The England head coach said: “It’s going to be difficult, that’s for sure. We’re going to have play some very good cricket but we’ve got that in us.

“We’ve shown in previous series we’ve been able to come back after losses and win. We’ve got to dig deep and be able to play a very good team playing in their home conditions.

“We always knew it was going to be tough here but our toughest assignment was always going to be India.”

England all-rounder Liam Dawson, meanwhile, is set to return to Bangladesh this week to play for Rangpur Riders.

Dawson is a late addition to the Riders’ squad in the Bangladesh Premier League, having recently returned from England’s successful one-day international tour of the country.

England’s trip received the go-ahead only after unprecedented security arrangements were put in place following the deadly terror attack on a Dhaka cafe in July.

Professional Cricketers’ Association chief executive David Leatherdale subsequently published official advice to all English cricketers to stay away from the BPL, which runs from November 4 until December 9, because the players’ union cannot guarantee the appropriate level of security cover will be available for the Twenty20 domestic competition.

Several of Dawson’s compatriots are already signed up, however - including former England players Ravi Bopara and Samit Patel.