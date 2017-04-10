Diamonds unearth gems for new season

The Yorkshire Diamonds have confirmed the signings of New Zealand international Sophie Devine and South African international Sune Luus for the 2017 Kia Super League this summer.

The annoucement was made, following the England and Wales Cricket Board decision on the allocation of players for the teams competing.

Devine joins from Loughborugh Lightning, while Luus makes her debut at this year’s tournement.

The New Zealand international arrives with a big reputation, having picked up 1,524 runs in 80 ODI games.

In Twenty20 international cricket, Devine has scored 1171 in 60 matches. Luus, on the other hand, has scored 562 runs in 45 ODI matches and 161 runs in 38 Twenty20 matches.

ECB director of women’s cricket Clare Connor, said: “This is a huge summer for women’s cricket and we look forward to seeing the world’s best talent on show at both the ICC Women’s World Cup followed by the Kia Super League.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Devine and Luus, 21, will join up with Yorkshire Diamonds after the Cricket World Cup.

Devine and Luus join Barnsley-born England international Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Lauren Winfield and Australia’s Beth Mooney in representing the Yorkshire Diamonds in the forthcoming campaign.

Elsewhere, last season’s title winners, the Southern Vipers will again call on two former England internationals in Charlotte Edwards and Arran Brindle, as well as Tash Farrant from the current England squad.

Several overseas players will make their Super League debut this summer after competing in the World Cup in England. Australia’s Jess Jonassen will join Lancashire Thunder, whileher team-mates Kristen Beams and Elyse Villani will represent Loughborough.