England pace duo Broad and Anderson sidelined from championship action

Stuart Broad has failed in his bid to play in Nottinghamshire’s second match of the new County Championship season.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has declined a request from Broad and his club to tweak the scheduled availability of centrally-contracted players.

The ECB will stick to the timetable already published - which includes a rest this week for both Broad and Test pace partner James Anderson after each started the campaign with Notts and Lancashire, respectively.

Broad was hoping that the fact he bowled only 21 overs in his club’s three-day win over neighbours Leicestershire might bring a rethinkand allow him to play at Durham, but both he and Anderson will have to wait before returning on April 21.

Neither Broad nor Anderson is likely to be required by England until the start of a seven-Test summer, at Lord’s in early July.

ECB director Andrew Strauss said: “With seven Tests in 10 weeks from July followed by another seven in Australia and New Zealand over the winter, we have to manage all our players and especially our bowlers accordingly.”

Essex’s former Test captain Alastair Cook is due to play against Somerset on Friday but, after he had to miss the opening game at home to Lancashire because of a sore hip, it is not yet known whether he will be fit.