England revel in the sweet taste of victory over Bangladesh

England captain Jos Buttler and his deputy Ben Stokes admitted the one-day series victory over Bangladesh was all the more satisfying because of the respective disputes they had with their opponents.

The tourists saw off a dogged Bangladesh by four wickets with 13 balls to spare in Chittagong to seal a 2-1 success, after the teams had claimed one win apiece in Dhaka.

England's Ben Stokes, left, and Chris Woakes celebrate their series victory in Chittagong. Picture: AP/AM Ahad

Bangladesh’s triumph on Sunday was overshadowed first by Buttler reacting to what he felt were over-exuberant celebrations following his dismissal on review, which saw him given an official reprimand by the International Cricket Council, while opposite number Mashrafe Mortaza and Sabbir Rahman were fined 20 per cent of their match fees for their part in the incident.

There was further controversy at the end of the match when the players were shaking hands as Stokes seemed to confront Tamim Iqbal, with England coach Trevor Bayliss stating the Durham all-rounder was trying to stand up for his team-mates.

When asked if it felt like England had enjoyed the last laugh after overhauling Bangladesh’s 277-6 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Buttler said: “It does a bit.

“It’s definitely nice to win, especially after what happened at the weekend.

England's captain Jos Buttler poses for with the winner's trophy for their ODI series against Bangladesh. Picture: AP/AM Ahad.

“In a three-match series when you get to 1-1 it’s great to win. It does feel pretty sweet to win the series.

“It was (nice to shake hands) and to look a few in the eye and say ‘well played’.

“(The match) was pretty peaceful. But the most important thing was winning and it was great to do that.”

Stokes, who was named man of the series after his century in the first ODI and his unbeaten 47 which helped England over the line yesterday, echoed his captain’s sentiments after they ended Bangladesh’s run of six successive home ODI series victories.

He said: “I think so. Things like that happen and the only way you can answer is by winning.

“Winning is the best answer. Really good teams have come out here and lost, which proves where we are heading as a team.”

England’s makeshift top four – none of Sam Billings, James Vince, Ben Duckett or Jonny Bairstow are regarded as first-choice – laid the foundations for Stokes and Chris Woakes, who ended proceedings with a towering six to finish on 27 not out, to see England home.

Billings, playing his first ODI in more than a year and first at the top of the order after replacing the injured Jason Roy, contributed a fine 62 while Duckett registered his second fifty in only his third international match.

Buttler said: “I’m immensely satisfied by that.

“Sam has been around the group for a long time and has been very unlucky to not play more. Asking him to open the innings today, I thought he played fantastically well.”

Buttler is now expected to hand the reins back to Eoin Morgan, who along with Alex Hales missed the tour due to security reasons, for the ODIs in India after Christmas.

Reflecting on his three-match tenure, he said: “It’s been good. I have enjoyed the challenge. I’ve learnt as I’ve gone on.

“Physically it’s been a tough tour for us, and mentally as well, with everything that’s gone on before and then to come here – a pretty young and inexperienced team – to win in Bangladesh, who have had success in their recent series, I thought we played really well, but with room for improvement as well.

“It’s great to learn when you’re winning and good teams win games when they are not at their best.

“Moving forward, this tour will stand us in great stead.”

Yorkshire’s Adil Rashid had earlier taken career-best ODI figures of 4-43 to hinder Bangladesh in the middle overs, while Moeen Ali’s allocation went for only 42 runs.

Bangladesh captain Mortaza believes the evening dew under lights prevented his spinners from putting England under similar pressure.

He said: “The bowlers weren’t getting any turn towards the end and we had to use the pacers.

“The dew that fell, had the (pitch) been even half even then the score would have been more difficult for them. It had become very easy.

“The toss was a real factor ... but England have been too good. They played really well.

“Some of our young players stepped up ... but the luck wasn’t with us.”