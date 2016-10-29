England v Bangladesh: Hosts pile pressure on England after Joe Root and Adil Rashid lead batting rescue mission

Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid atoned for another England top-order shortfall before Bangladesh’s batsmen hit back on another fluctuating day of this Test series.

After lurching to 69 for five and 144 for eight in response to Bangladesh’s 220 all out, the tourists relied on a magnificent 99-run ninth-wicket stand between Woakes and Rashid to snatch a slender 24-run advantage at the halfway point of the second Test.

The deficit was easily wiped out thanks to Tamim Iqbal’s early blitz while Imrul Kayes (59 not out) and Mahmudullah (47) kept the run-rate motoring along to steer Bangladesh into a decent position of 152 for three at the close in Dhaka.

Zafar Ansari took his first two Test wickets, including bowling Mahmudullah off the last ball of the day, but Bangladesh will begin Sunday with a handy 128-run advantage, and with seven wickets remaining.

It could have been even worse for England. The loss of Joe Root for 56 had left them trailing by 76 with only two wickets remaining in their first innings, but Woakes (46) and Rashid (44no) excelled.

They batted sensibly and took advantage of a fatiguing Bangladesh, who took their foot off the gas after lunch in Dhaka, as England were eventually all out for 244.

Bangladesh's Mahmudullah, right, follows the ball as England's wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow catches it during the second day of their second cricket test match in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

But the morning and evening sessions belonged almost entirely to the hosts, for whom 19-year-old spinner Mehedi Hasan claimed his second five-wicket haul in just two Tests in favourable conditions for slow bowlers once again.

Having accounted for Alastair Cook and Gary Ballance on the opening evening, Mehedi made an early breakthrough when Moeen Ali was bowled off an ill-advised sweep, while Ben Stokes inside-edged Taijul Islam, who bowled 22 overs unchanged from one end, to short leg.

Root and Jonny Bairstow rotated the strike well during the non-stop onslaught of spinners as they set about rebuilding the damage from 69 for five.

But Bairstow fell for a busy 24 after playing across Mehedi to be trapped lbw, while Ansari made 13 before propping forward to Taijul and an outside edge was taken at gully.

England's Joe Root acknowledges the crowd after scoring a fifty runs during the second day of their second cricket test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

Root’s resilient innings came to an end on 56 when he rocked back to Taijul, missed a straight delivery and was plumb in front. He departed the crease furious with himself.

Woakes was given out caught behind off Taijul on two, but the decision was overturned after the UltraEdge review technology failed to detect a nick, and he and Rashid survived a few nervy moments before escaping the first session with their wickets intact.

Despite dictating proceedings, Bangladesh relaxed the pressure, as captain Mushfiqur Rahim withdrew his frontline bowlers and gave seamer Kamrul Islam Rabbi and spinner Shuvagata Hom their first chance to bowl in the match.

Neither could keep the pressure on and Woakes and Rashid were allowed to steadily accumulate with relatively little risk, with Bangladesh, playing just their second Test in 15 months, looking increasingly weary in the stifling heat.

Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan Miraz, left, celebrates with his team captain Mushfiqur Rahim, right, the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow, center, during their second day of the second cricket test match in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

Woakes and Rashid have 19 first-class centuries between them and they brought the deficit down slowly but surely.

Against all odds, the pair steered England into a three-run lead by the time Woakes slammed a full toss from Sabbir Rahman straight down short midwicket’s throat.

Luck was on England’s side, though, as the delivery was deemed to be above waist height and therefore a no-ball.

The Tigers immediately took the new ball when it was available and Mehedi only needed four deliveries to break the stand as Woakes inside-edged to leg slip, while Steven Finn was quickly snared by Taijul.

First-innings centurion Tamim Iqbal and Imrul settled into their stride quickly as Finn, Moeen and then Ansari were made to pay for too many loose deliveries.

The openers brought up their 50 stand in 55 balls but Ansari reined in Bangladesh when Tamim, on 40 from 47 balls, flicked to leg slip, while Mominul Haque lasted just two balls before steering Stokes to Cook for his second catch.

Mahmudullah seemed to relish the battle with Stokes, who exchanged a word with the batsman after he had been pulled for four only to be driven exquisitely through the covers two balls later.

Even Stokes could not keep the scoring rate down this time as England were run ragged in the field with Imrul and Mahmudullah expertly manoeuvring the ball around.

The left-handed Imrul brought up his half-century with a reverse sweep for his seventh four before Ansari ended the 86-run stand by castling Mahmudullah, who missed a sweep off the slow left-armer.

