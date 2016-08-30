England v Pakistan: England set new world record for highest-ever ODI score

England set a new world record one-day international score in their match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, beating Sri Lanka’s 443-9 against Holland in 2006.

Jos Buttler was the man responsible for creating the new record in ODI’s after hitting a four off the last ball of the innings to see the hosts finish on 444-3 - finishing on 90 not out himself.

England's Joe Root on his way to scoring 85 at Trent Bridge. Picture: Tim Goode/PA.

Earlier, Alex Hales surged to a new all-time England highest one-day international score of 171 to the delight of his home crowd.

Hales broke Robin Smith’s 23-year-old record of 167 not out, but was lbw immediately afterwards to Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali and therefore would not register a maiden ODI double-hundred by any English batsman.

The opener’s second-wicket stand with Joe Root (85) reached 248 out of 281-2- Hales’ share was 171 - and another 13 overs were still left to try to surpass the national-record highest ODI total of 408 for nine that England set against New Zealand at Edgbaston last year.

It marked a return to form for him, after a poor end to the Test summer and start of this series - while Root took his sequence of successive ODI 50s to five.

England are unbeaten in white-ball cricket so far this season.