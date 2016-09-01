England v Pakistan, Headingley: Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid have big says in England’s triumph

A FINE fifth-wicket partnership of 103 between Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow and Durham’s Ben Stokes helped England secure a fourth successive one-day international victory over Pakistan, in front of a 15,823 sell-out crowd at Headingley.

The hosts, whose side featured five White Rose players in the recalled Bairstow – who stepped in for Jos Buttler after he tweaked a hamstring in the warm-up – David Willey, Joe Root, Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett, triumphed by four wickets and now lead the five-match series 4-0.

England's Jonny Bairstow

But in contrast to Tuesday night in Nottingham, they did not have things exclusively their own way and were handed a far stiffer challenge by the tourists, who were vastly improved after their 169-run mauling at Trent Bridge.

Pakistan posted a relatively modest 247-8 with the bat, but showed tenacity and renewed spirit with ball in hand to push England, backed by a raucous support.

But Bairstow, who hit 61 before being run out, took on the baton with Moeen Ali after Stokes went for 69, with the pair putting on fifty for the sixth wicket.

It was left to Willey and Ali, who hit an unbeaten 45, to see England home at 252-6 with 12 balls to spare.

England’s reply began inauspiciously, with Jason Roy – who failed twice in Surrey’s County Championship match at Leeds earlier this year – smartly caught in the slips by Mohammad Rizwan for 14 off the bowling of the charged-up Mohammad Irfan.

It set the stage for Joe Root, seeking his sixth successive one-day-international half-century, something surpassed by only one player, the great Javed Miandad back in 1987.

The omens looked good with Root smashing an effortless four from his first ball before a reality check was provided for Alex Hales after his record-breaking unbeaten 171 at Trent Bridge.

Hales showed rather less prowess in being caught behind by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed off the bowling of Irfan for just eight.

Root soon blasted a sweet pull for six into the Western Terrace before captain Eoin Morgan had to survive a big caught-behind appeal with TV replays indicating that the ball had clipped his shirt and not his bat.

But soon after, Pakistan were celebrating after taking the prized wicket of Root, out for 30 following a top-edge attempting to pull, with Irfan taking the catch at deep fine leg to leave England at 59-3.

The hosts were then in trouble at 72-4 after Morgan, in trying to guide the ball to third man, only succeeded in picking out Sharjeel Khan in the slips.

But Stokes and Bairstow managed to steady the ship and enable England to return to the box seat with a much-needed partnership of 103.

Stokes was eventually dismissed close to the boundary for 69, but Bairstow and Ali put on fifty before Willey and Ali saw England home.

Earlier, Pakistan had mustered just short of 250, with some sweet and lusty late hitting from Imad Wasim giving them something to defend.

Wasim peppered the boundary en route to an entertaining unbeaten 57, featuring seven fours and a six, putting on 56 for the eighth wicket with Hasan Ali.

Earlier, it looked like Pakistan might struggle to get much over 200 after being reduced to 180-7 following some disciplined and economical bowling.

Spinners Rashid, who took 3-47, and Ali (2-39) played their part with some top-notch catching also aiding England’s cause.

The pick of these saw Plunkett take a marvellous flying catch at mid-on to dismiss Ahmed, Pakistan’s fourth wicket down.

Overall, the visitors’ batting display, after winning the toss, was stodgy, with the only other meaningful contribution aside from Wasim arriving from No 3 Azhar Ali.

He hit a well-crafted and patient 80 off 104 balls before holing out to Willey at long-off to provide a third wicket for Rashid from the final ball of his 10-over stint.

Earlier, Azhar Ali had shared in a 49-run partnership for the third wicket with Babar Azam.

But aside from a late charge led by Wasim and one or two moments from Ali, the tourists struggled to make headway for long spells and were pegged back.

England: Roy, Hales, Root, Morgan, Stokes, Bairstow, Ali, Willey, Plunkett, Rashid, Jordan

Pakistan: Aslam, Khan, A Ali, Azam, Ahmed, Rizwan, Nawad, Wasim, Gul, H Ali, Khan.