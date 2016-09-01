England v Pakistan, Headingley: Jonny Bairstow steps in for injured Jos Buttler

FIVE Yorkshire players have taken the field for England in today’s fourth one-day international with Pakistan at sun-drenched Headingley.

Recalls were handed to Jonny Bairstow and David Willey, with Joe Root, Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett being the other White Rose representatives.

England's Jonny Bairstow

The hosts, who lost the toss with Pakistan electing to bat in good conditions, made three changes with Mark Wood and Chris Voakes rested, Willey and Chris Jordan replacing the pacemen.

Bairstow stepped in for Jos Buttler, who hit a 22-ball 50 in England’s record-breaking 169-run win to clinch the series at Trent Bridge on Tuesday but who damaged a hamstring in the pre-match warm-up.

Pakistan made four changes with Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Irfan and Umar Gul coming in.

Root is seeking to become the first player since Pakistan legend Javed Miandad to score six successive ODI half-centuries today.

After a brisk start, Pakistan saw their first wicket fall with the score on 24, with Sharjeel Khan holed out to Ben Stokes off the bowling of Jordan for 16.

England: Roy, Hales, Root, Morgan, Stokes, Bairstow, Ali, Willey, Plunkett, Rashid, Jordan

Pakistan: Aslam, Khan, A Ali, Azam, Ahmed, Rizwan, Nawad, Wasim, Gul, H Ali, Khan.