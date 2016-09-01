England v Pakistan, Headingley: Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid puts England in charge

YORKSHIRE spinner Adil Rashid helped himself to 3-47 as Pakistan produced a largely stodgy batting performance to set England a target of 248 in front of a sizeable Headingley crowd.

On an afternoon when England’s one-day line-up featured five Yorkshire players - with the other representatives apart from Rashid being the recalled duo of Jonny Bairstow and David Willey, Liam Plunkett and Joe Root - the hosts produced an accomplished showing with the ball to restrict Pakistan to just under 250.

The main contribution of note arrived from Azhar Ali, who reached eighty before holing out to Willey at long off from the final ball of Rashid’s ten overs.

Imad Wasim did light up proceedings down the order with a belligerent half-century to enliven the Pakistan supporters towards the end of the innings.

Wasim, who shared in a partnership of 56 for the eighth wicket with Hasan Ali, smashed an unbeaten 57, with his belligerent knock featuring one six and seven fours to give Pakistan a semblance of hope.

The other main Yorkshire highlight arrived from Plunkett, who produced a marvellous left-handed catch to dismiss Sarfraz Ahmed at mid on, Pakistan’s fourth wicket down.

Wickets fell at regular intervals, with Pakistan’s only semblance of threat early on arriving courtesy of a 49-run partnership for the third wicket between Ali and Babar Azam before the latter perished after seeing his swipe balloon up to Plunkett off the bowling of Moeen Ali, who ended with figures of 2-39.

England, with Bairstow deputising for Jos Buttler, who injured his hamstring in the warm-up, claimed the breakthrough with the score on 24 when Ben Stokes caught Sharjeel Khan who spooned up a loose shot in his direction off the bowling of Chris Jordan, back in the side with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes rested.

England took a stranglehold on proceedings, with Pakistan toiling for runs before Sami Aslam, holed out to Stokes for a laborious 24 off the bowling of Plunkett.

Ali, taking charge in a partnership with Azam, hinted at a brief renaissance before the latter was dismissed with the tourists, who choose to bat, losing their third wicket with the score on 110.

Wickers continued to fall steadily, with Plunkett producing his moment of brilliance to pouch a catch to dismiss Ahmed to reduce Pakistan to 136-4.

A marginal lbw then saw Rashid trap Mohammad Rizwan for six before the leg-spinner ended a well-crafted innings from Ali with Willey well stationed at long-off to gather.

Bairstow then got in on the act by stumping Mohammad Nawaz, out for 13 after charging down the pitch off the bowling of Ali with the visitors losing their seventh wicket with the score on 180.

Some late entertainment arrived from Wasim, who hit some lusty blows en route to an eye-catching 57 not out, at least gave the tourists something to bowl at.

Wasim shared in a productive eighth-wicket stand worth 56 with Ali before the latter exited with the score on 236 - Root on hand to take a catch off the bowling of Jordan.

England: Roy, Hales, Root, Morgan, Stokes, Bairstow, Ali, Willey, Plunkett, Rashid, Jordan

Pakistan: Aslam, Khan, A Ali, Azam, Ahmed, Rizwan, Nawad, Wasim, Gul, H Ali, Khan.