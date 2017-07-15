England v South Africa (day 2): Hosts up against it as Proteas hit back hard at Trent Bridge

ENGLAND were left trailing by 130 runs after their first innings at Trent Bridge as the considerable efforts of James Anderson and Joe Root failed to keep them competitive on a manic second day of the second Investec Test.

Anderson kick-started the rush of wickets, and then Root raced to a 40-ball half-century - but England were still badly up against it after South Africa bowled them out for 205 by early evening in reply to 335.

England's Jonny Bairstow is bowled by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj as Quinton de Kock (left) celebrates. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

On a pitch already providing variable bounce for the seamers, particularly from the Radcliffe Road end, the hosts were therefore facing a mission improbable to consolidate on their wide-margin victory at Lord’s.

Six wickets fell in under 10 overs before lunch as Anderson took 4-4 in 16 balls and South Africa could add only 26 runs - and then Root (78) responded to the early loss of both openers by dominating an all-Yorkshire counter-attack alongside Gary Ballance.

Root reached his 50, in under an hour, with his ninth four three balls before lunch.

England needed much more, though, and it was not forthcoming as Keshav Maharaj (3-21) and Chris Morris (3-38) did much of the damage.

Anderson (5-72) had begun a hectic chain of events with the wicket of Vernon Philander, and he also did for Morris - the pair who had frustrated England in a partnership of 74.

Gloomy conditions under lights played into Anderson’s hands as he continued his wonderful record at this venue.

It took him only five deliveries to break the seventh-wicket stand when Philander went without addition to his overnight 54, via a leading edge into the off-side ring.

In his next over, a second successive wicket-maiden, Anderson had Maharaj well caught at second slip by Root.

Morris then closed the face and got a leading edge back to England’s all-time record wicket-taker, who completed South Africa’s slide when Morne Morkel was last out - edging an expansive drive behind to Jonny Bairstow.

The change of innings did nothing to halt the spate of wickets.

Philander went straight to DRS when he got one to straighten back into Alastair Cook in the fourth over - and although an inside-edge precluded lbw, it instead resulted in another caught-behind via the pad.

Morkel made it two in two with the first delivery of the next over - a very good one, and a third dismissal in succession caught-behind with Keaton Jennings the latest victim.

At a crisis point of three for two, the onus was very much on Root and Ballance.

Root put pressure back on the bowlers with three off-side fours in one Philander over.

Ballance was good enough to quickly follow the example set for a stand of 83, but was gone straight after lunch - bowled via a thick inside-edge and pad as he pushed forward to Philander’s first delivery of the session.

Root shared another half-century stand with Bairstow until he paid for one shot too many at Morkel and edged an attempted drive behind.

England had effectively targeted third seamer Duanne Olivier, but there was an important success for slow left-armer Maharaj when Ben Stokes went for an 11-ball duck - inside-edge via pad, and Quinton de Kock doing well to readjust his timing for his fourth catch of the innings, from gloves up to shoulder and back again.

Bairstow went too, just before tea, bowled by Maharaj on the forward-defence by a very good ball that drifted in and then turned sharply.

Morris quickly grabbed a double share of the spoils in early evening.

He pushed Moeen Ali on to the back foot with a series of short balls, then had the left-hander poking to cover when he pitched one up at the start of his next over, and was on a hat-trick when DRS confirmed Stuart Broad’s golden duck - lbw deep in the crease.

Liam Dawson’s mis-sweep at Maharaj meant England had lost three wickets stuck on 199, but they at least scrambled past 200 before Mark Wood was last out to Morris when he fended a catch to second slip.