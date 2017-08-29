England v West Indies: Headingley defeat for Root’s men

Shai Hope rose to the occasion with a second century in a matter of days which underpinned a monumental victory for the West Indies after they chased down 322 against England in the second Test.

The 23-year-old became the first person in history to record centuries in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley, but more importantly his 118 not out in trying circumstances ushered the tourists to an Investec series-levelling five-wicket triumph.

FRUSTRATED: England's captain Joe Root (right) talks to Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson (centre) during day five. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Hope came to the crease at 53 for two but belied his tender years and relative inexperience in only his 12th Test to put on a match-altering 144-run partnership with Kraigg Brathwaite, a stand that ultimately helped to secure the Windies’ first victory on these shores since June 2000.

While Brathwaite fell five runs short of pipping his partner to become the first person to record twin centuries at this ground, Hope was able to see the Windies home under gloomy skies with the floodlights on in a nerve-jangling finish, with all four results possible heading into the final session.

It is quite the turnaround from the Windies following an innings-and-209-run trouncing at Edgbaston - a defeat that left many former players bemoaning the current set-up - but they have silenced their critics in the most emphatic fashion, having bossed the majority of this Test.