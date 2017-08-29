England v West Indies - Test Match Blog - Day 5 (lunch) West Indies reach 86-2

Have your say

THE second Test match was left intriguingly poised after four days at Headingley after Joe Root’s England declared 321 runs ahead having scored 490-8.

Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite held on for stumps at five without loss, but both teams will fancy their chances of producing a positive result on the fifth and final day. Our man Chris Waters brings you updates throughout the day with his live blog.

Can Joe Root, Moeen Ali and the rest of the England team bowl out West Indies on Day Five at Headingley? Picture: Nigel French/PA

