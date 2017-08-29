England v West Indies - Test Match Blog - Day 5 (lunch) West Indies reach 86-2

THE second Test match was left intriguingly poised after four days at Headingley after Joe Root’s England declared 321 runs ahead having scored 490-8.
Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite held on for stumps at five without loss, but both teams will fancy their chances of producing a positive result on the fifth and final day. Our man Chris Waters brings you updates throughout the day with his live blog.
