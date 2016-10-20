First Test: England sent spinning in Chittagong

England lost three wickets in the space of 14 balls on the opening morning of the first Test against Bangladesh before Joe Root and Moeen Ali calmed proceedings on a sharply turning track in Chittagong.

However, Root fell after the lunch break and was soon followed by Ben Stokes.

Debutant Ben Duckett, captain Alastair Cook and Gary Ballance had all succumbed to spin as the tourists were given an early taste of the conditions they are likely to face on the subcontinent this winter, with five Tests to follow in India after this two-match series.

At 21-3, England were in danger of collapsing completely and even though the punchy Root (38no) and Moeen (17no) steadied matters with an unbroken 60-run stand before the break.

England opted to bat first in hot and humid conditions but spin was apparent from the off as Bangladesh, who included only two pacemen in their line-up, turned straight away to off-break bowler Mehedi Hasan.

Mehedi, one of three Tigers debutants alongside all-rounder Sabbir Rahman and seamer Kamrul Islam Rabbi, beat the edges of both England openers early on before making the breakthrough.

Duckett, selected ahead of Haseeb Hameed to become Cook’s ninth opening partner following the retirement of Andrew Strauss four years ago, exposed his wickets and paid the price as he was cleaned up for 14.

Cook became England’s most capped Test player on his 134th appearance but he made just four before playing on to his own stumps attempting to sweep Shakib Al Hasan in the next over.

Ballance was next to go as England lost three wickets for three runs, the Yorkshire left-hander beaten by an arm ball from 18-year-old Mehedi, with the umpire’s not out decision overturned on review.

England had slipped from 18 without loss to 21-3 but the counter-attacking Root quickly settled into his stride with two fours into the legside off Shakib before flicking and then cover driving Rabbi for back-to-back boundaries.

Root was very much the aggressor in his half-century partnership with Moeen, batting higher up the order so England could accommodate three spinners and as many seamers.

Moeen was given out shortly before the end of the first session after being trapped in front by Shakib, but he immediately reviewed the decision and was vindicated when a faint edge on his bat was detected.

Soon after lunch, however, it became 83-4 when Root edged Mehedi to first slip and was out for 40.

Ben Stokes made 18 before being bowled between bat and pad by Shakib to make it 106-5, leaving Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow to join Ali.