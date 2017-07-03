Gary Ballance back in Test side as Joe Root gets his way

JOE ROOT has immediately stamped his authority on the England Test captaincy by bringing back Yorkshire team-mate Gary Ballance from the international wilderness.

Root leads England for the first time in the opening Test of the four-match series against South Africa which gets underway at Lord’s on Thursday.

It is the start of an exciting new era for English cricket, and Root will have Ballance at his shoulder after successfully pushing for the return of his county colleague, despite reservations among the selectors.

Ballance, who has not played Test cricket since last October, when he was axed after the series in Bangladesh, has been the standout batsman in English cricket this summer, scoring 815 County Championship runs at an average of 101.87.

But doubts about his technique have persisted among England’s top brass, who withdrew him midway through last week’s Championship match against Surrey to run the rule over him against the tourists’ pace bowlers in Worcester.

Ballance was made captain of England Lions for the three-day match against South Africa at New Road, where he scored 56 in his only innings in a rain-ruined draw.

As it turned out, the England squad was chosen before Ballance had visited the crease and pitted his abilities against pace bowlers such as Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada, highlighting Root’s authority at the outset of his Test captaincy and his personal conviction that Ballance can recapture the sort of stunning form which, in 2015, saw him become the third-fastest England player to 1,000 Test runs.

Root, who could bat at No.4 with Ballance slotting in at No.3, has watched Ballance at close quarters this year in Yorkshire colours and seen a player in the form of his life.

Ballance has looked much more positive in his movements at the crease than when he lost his Test place, and he has been getting into the ball well and driving confidently.

The Yorkshire captaincy has also given him a new lease of life, and he has formed a strong working relationship with first team coach Andrew Gale and director of cricket Martyn Moxon.

Root’s first England Test team could also include uncapped Middlesex pace bowler Toby Roland-Jones, who is a strong chance to debut on his home ground.

Hampshire spinner Liam Dawson was also named in a 12-man squad, although Moeen Ali and perhaps even Root himself could provide the spin.

There was no place for Yorkshire leg-spinner Adil Rashid, while Mark Stoneman, Haseeb Hameed, Mason Crane and Dawid Malan were also overlooked after discussions.

Chris Woakes and Jake Ball were ruled out through injury, but Stuart Broad is fit after a troublesome foot problem and Mark Wood returns for the first time since October 2015, having overcome a catalogue of injury difficulties.

Keaton Jennings retained his place and will open the batting with Alastair Cook.

The Durham left-hander, who hit a hundred on his Test debut against India in Mumbai last December, will be lining up against the country of his birth.

“Any time you pull on the badge to go and represent your country, it’s huge, and to do it against the country of your birth, with the media hype and all that kind of stuff behind it, is really special,” said Jennings, the son of former South Africa coach Ray Jennings.

“There’s going to be a bit of stick; if it’s in English or Afrikaans, then so be it.

“It’s always good fun and doesn’t change the fact you’ve got to score runs.

“If they’re abusing you, you’re obviously doing something right.”

On the prospect of batting with Cook, Jennings said: “Hopefully I continue to get the opportunity to open the batting with Cooky for years to come; his mental toughness is incredible.

“Opening the batting’s hard work, and you’ve got to find ways to try and stay positive.

“That’s what makes Cooky’s accomplishment as the only opener in the history of the game to get 10,000 runs that much more special.

“It takes a serious man to accomplish that.”

England squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, captain), Alastair Cook (Essex), Keaton Jennings (Durham), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Toby Roland-Jones (Middlesex), Mark Wood (Durham), James Anderson (Lancashire).

