Hampshire v Yorkshire (day one): Andrew Gale decides to bat in bid to close gap

YORKSHIRE have won the toss and will bat in their County Championship match against Hampshire at Southampton.

The champions have left batsman Jack Leaning, pace bowler Ben Coad and left-arm spinner Karl Carver out of their 14-man squad.

It is Yorkshire’s first game since head coach Jason Gillespie announced he is to leave at the end of the season.

Yorkshire go into the match in second place in Division One, five points behind leaders Middlesex, while Hampshire are second-bottom.

The weather at the Ageas Bowl is set fair and conditions are sunny.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (capt), Lehmann, Bresnan, Hodd, Rafiq, Patterson, Brooks, Sidebottom.

Hampshire: Adams, Smith, Ervine, Vince (capt), Alsop, McLaren, McManus, Berg, Carter, Crane, Wheal.