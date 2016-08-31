Hampshire v Yorkshire (day one, close): Jake Lehmann helps lead Yorkshire recovery in Southampton

YORKSHIRE were hit late on by a magical bowling spell from Hampshire’s Gareth Berg to leave the hosts in control at the end of the first day’s play in the County Championship at Southampton.

Berg fashioned a fantastic five over spell of 3-13 to place Hampshire in a commanding position to score some much needed points to starve off relegation, leaving Yorkshire on 275-9 at the close.

Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale

The South African’s 5-54 was only his fourth in first-class cricket and first since joining Hampshire at the beginning of last season.

Yorkshire head coach Jason Gillespie said:“To get to 275 after losing a few wickets in clumps there is a pretty decent effort.

“Ideally we would have had a significant partnership or one of the lads who got fifty went on and got a bigger score.

“But we will take that and the feedback we had is that there is that little bit for the bowlers, if you bowl a good line and length.

“We want to add to what we have tomorrow morning and get bowling and with our lines and lengths it should be tough work.

“We had a discussion about which way we would go with the toss when we went to toss the sun was out and the pitch was nice.

“We wanted to put some runs on and put pressure on Hampshire, but fair play to them they took some quick wickets.”

Yorkshire captain Andrew Gale had elected to bat after winning the toss under in bright skies, which quickly turned overcast to produced more bowler friendly conditions.

The reigning champions lost openers Adam Lyth and Alex Lees, plus England’s Gary Ballance, as they went in search of a win that could send them back to the top of Division One depending on the result of leaders Middlesex’s match at Warwickshire.

Yorkshire, who went into the game five points behind Middlesex, struggled beneath generally cloudy skies, with a good crowd watching at the Ageas Bowl.

Lees was first to fall, the Yorkshire one-day captain going in the 10th over when he leant forward and drove Brad Wheal to Will Smith at backward-point.

Lees’s departure for 10 was followed by that of Adam Lyth for 24 with the score on 39 in the 16th over. Again it was Smith who took the catch at backward-point - an even better one as Lyth cut Ryan McLaren.

Ballance was twice dropped at third slip before he was third out at 57, caught by wicketkeeper Lewis McManus moving to his left off Gareth Berg, the left-hander departing for 10.

Yorkshire, 90-3 at lunch, lost captain Andrew Gale in the seventh over after the break when he was caught behind for 26 playing back to Ryan McLaren.

The ball seemed to climb sharply on Gale, whose departure ended a stand of 62 in 16 overs with Jake Lehmann.

Lehmann was lucky when he flashed Berg to the boundary just past the slip cordon before unveiling a sumptuous cover drive on the up off the same bowler.

Facing 73 balls and hitting 10 fours, Lehmann played in typically attractive manner in mostly cloudy conditions on the south coast.

He eventually fell for 58 to a brilliant diving catch at second slip by Jimmy Adams, who hurled himself to his left after the Australian miscued a drive off Berg.

After Lehmann’s dismissal left Yorkshire 143-5, Tim Bresnan and Andrew Hodd battled in resolute manner to take the hosts to their first batting point, Hodd seeking to build on his 96 last week against Notts at Scarborough, his highest score for Yorkshire.

The pair put on 73 before Bresnan, who reached his slow yet occasionally flashy half century in 104 balls, signalled the start of Berg’s wicked spell when he chopped onto his leg stump.

Hodd also saw his stumps rearranged before Azeem Rafiq top edged behind to a jumping McManus.

Steven Patterson pushed leg spinner Mason Crane to short leg Tom Alsop as the curtains appeared to come down on the Yorkshire innings.

But Jack Brooks and Ryan Sidebottom frustrated their hosts with an unbeaten 41 stand for the 10th wicket – which was only stopped when bad light took the players off with 11 overs still scheduled.

At the start of the day, the champions left batsman Jack Leaning, pace bowler Ben Coad and left-arm spinner Karl Carver out of their 14-man squad.

It is Yorkshire’s first game since head coach Jason Gillespie announced he is to leave at the end of the season.

Yorkshire went into the match in second place in Division One, five points behind leaders Middlesex, while Hampshire are second-bottom.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (capt), Lehmann, Bresnan, Hodd, Rafiq, Patterson, Brooks, Sidebottom.

Hampshire: Adams, Smith, Ervine, Vince (capt), Alsop, McLaren, McManus, Berg, Carter, Crane, Wheal.