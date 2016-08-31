Hampshire v Yorkshire (day one, lunch): Captain Andrew Gale in rebuilding job

YORKSHIRE lost three wickets before lunch in an unconvincing start to their County Championship match against Hampshire in Southampton.

The visitors are 90-3 after winning the toss, with Jake Lehmann on 22 and captain Andrew Gale on 16.

Yorkshire lost openers Adam Lyth and Alex Lees, plus England’s Gary Ballance, as they seek a win that could send them back to the top of Division One depending on the result of leaders Middlesex’s match at Warwickshire.

Yorkshire, who went into the game five points behind Middlesex, have struggled beneath generally cloudy skies, with a good crowd watching at the Ageas Bowl.

Lees was first to fall, the Yorkshire one-day captain going in the 10th over when he leant forward and drove Brad Wheal to Will Smith at backward-point.

Lees’s departure for 10 was followed by that of Adam Lyth for 24 with the score on 39 in the 16th over.

Again it was Smith who took the catch at backward-point - an even better one as Lyth cut Ryan McLaren.

Ballance was twice dropped at third slip before he was third out at 57, caught by wicketkeeper Lewis McManus moving to his left off Gareth Berg, the left-hander departing for 10.

Lehmann was lucky when he flashed Berg to the boundary just past the slip cordon before unveiling a sumptuous cover drive on the up off the same bowler.

The champions have left batsman Jack Leaning, pace bowler Ben Coad and left-arm spinner Karl Carver out of their 14-man squad.

It is Yorkshire’s first game since head coach Jason Gillespie announced he is to leave at the end of the season.

Yorkshire went into the match in second place in Division One, five points behind leaders Middlesex, while Hampshire are second-bottom.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (capt), Lehmann, Bresnan, Hodd, Rafiq, Patterson, Brooks, Sidebottom.

Hampshire: Adams, Smith, Ervine, Vince (capt), Alsop, McLaren, McManus, Berg, Carter, Crane, Wheal.