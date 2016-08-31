Hampshire v Yorkshire (day one, tea): Jake Lehmann helps lead Yorkshire recovery in Southampton.

JAKE LEHMANN scored his maiden County Championship half-century as Yorkshire reached tea on 202-5 on day one of their County Championship match against Hampshire at Southampton.

The Australian batsman hit 58 to help Yorkshire recover from 57-3 during a challenging morning for the visiting team.

Lehmann, who faced 73 balls and hit 10 fours, played in typically attractive manner in mostly cloudy conditions on the south coast.

He eventually fell to a brilliant diving catch at second slip by Jimmy Adams, who hurled himself to his left after Lehmann miscued a drive off Gareth Berg.

Yorkshire, 90-3 at lunch, lost captain Andrew Gale in the seventh over after the break when he was caught behind for 26 playing back to Ryan McLaren.

The ball seemed to climb sharply on Gale, whose departure ended a stand of 62 in 16 overs with Lehmann.

After Lehmann’s dismissal left Yorkshire 143-5, Tim Bresnan (46) and Andrew Hodd (15) battled in resolute manner to take the hosts to their first batting point.

The pair had added 59 for the sixth wicket in 22 overs, with Hodd seeking to build on his 96 last week against Notts at Scarborough, his highest score for Yorkshire.

Earlier, Yorkshire lost openers Adam Lyth and Alex Lees, plus England’s Gary Ballance, as they went in saearch of a win that could send them back to the top of Division One depending on the result of leaders Middlesex’s match at Warwickshire.

Yorkshire, who went into the game five points behind Middlesex, struggled beneath generally cloudy skies, with a good crowd watching at the Ageas Bowl.

Lees was first to fall, the Yorkshire one-day captain going in the 10th over when he leant forward and drove Brad Wheal to Will Smith at backward-point.

Lees’s departure for 10 was followed by that of Adam Lyth for 24 with the score on 39 in the 16th over.

Again it was Smith who took the catch at backward-point - an even better one as Lyth cut Ryan McLaren.

Ballance was twice dropped at third slip before he was third out at 57, caught by wicketkeeper Lewis McManus moving to his left off Gareth Berg, the left-hander departing for 10.

Lehmann was lucky when he flashed Berg to the boundary just past the slip cordon before unveiling a sumptuous cover drive on the up off the same bowler.

The champions left batsman Jack Leaning, pace bowler Ben Coad and left-arm spinner Karl Carver out of their 14-man squad.

It is Yorkshire’s first game since head coach Jason Gillespie announced he is to leave at the end of the season.

Yorkshire went into the match in second place in Division One, five points behind leaders Middlesex, while Hampshire are second-bottom.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (capt), Lehmann, Bresnan, Hodd, Rafiq, Patterson, Brooks, Sidebottom.

Hampshire: Adams, Smith, Ervine, Vince (capt), Alsop, McLaren, McManus, Berg, Carter, Crane, Wheal.