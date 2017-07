Lancashire Lighting and Yorkshire Vikings resume their Roses rivalry on Friday night when meet in a NatWest T20 Blast seellout clash at Old Trafford.

Their last meeting in 2016 proved to be Lancashire’s day, as Liam Livingstone hitting 55 was pivotal as his side won by 26 runs. Lancashire have won three of their last four homes matches against Yorkshire and, here, we look back at some of the most recent T20 meetings ...