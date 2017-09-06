Headingley hero Hope is hungry for success, says Law

Stuart Law believes West Indies may soon have a modern “great” on their hands in Shai Hope.

The tourists’ 23-year-old batsman underpinned their shock five-wicket victory over England last week with a breakthrough personal performance as he became the first player in Headingley’s long history to hit a century in each innings.

Hope followed his maiden Test hundred, in his 12th match, with an unbeaten 118 as West Indies knocked off 322 to level the Investec series and make a mockery of a barrage of pre-match criticism which included claims the current team is the worst from the Caribbean ever to tour this country.

As Law fine-tuned preparations for this week’s decider at Lord’s, he had a little ammunition for those who got stuck into West Indies from the sidelines – such as former England captain Nasser Hussain, for whom he has prescribed “humble pie” following some of his mid-match comments in Leeds.

Hope’s potential was uppermost in his mind, though.

“He’s a rock, isn’t he?” said Law, who recalled a telling conversation before start of play on the final morning in Leeds.

The Windies coach suggested to the young Bajan that the tourists could bat till tea, then see if there was still a shot at pushing for victory.

Law said: “He looked at me and I said ‘What’s wrong with that?’. He looked at me (again), shook his head and shrugged his shoulders – and I said ‘Okay, what’s your plan?’

“’We’re going to win’, (he said). That’s God’s honest truth...(and) he went out and won the game.”

It was an exchange which confirmed to the Australian he was dealing with a special cricketer.

He added: “I think the fact he wasn’t over the top in his celebrations just means he’s hungry, he’s driven. He doesn’t want to stop where he’s at now; he wants to keep going. I think that’s a great sign.

“He’s a tough cookie. He’s pretty good now, but he’s got the potential to go great.”

The Windies belied general expectations last week, but did not surprise Law.

He said: “I’m immensely proud of the boys ... to come out and produce what they did was an amazing turnaround.

“I did say we can play the game. A lot of people weren’t giving us that credit.

“I think it was great we sent a big humble pie to go and chomp on in the commentary box.”