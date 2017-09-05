Headingley to stage England-Pakistan Test match in 2018

Headingley has been awarded the second and final Test match against Pakistan after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced the major match schedule for next season.

The game will be played from Friday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 5, with the first Test taking place at Lord’s from May 24-28.

Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur. Picture: SWPix.com

Headingley will also stage the third and final one-day international against India on Tuesday, July 17 with a 12.30pm start, with the first ODI being played at Trent Bridge on July 12 and the second at Lord’s on July 14.

England also play five Tests against India at Edgbaston (Aug 1-5), Lord’s (Aug 9-13), Trent Bridge (Aug 18-22), the Ageas Bowl (Aug 30-Sep 3) and the Oval (Sep 7-11).

There are three T20 internationals against India at Old Trafford (July 3), Cardiff (July 6) and Bristol (July 8).

Australia also tour for five ODIs at the Oval (June 13), Cardiff (June 16), Trent Bridge (June 19), Chester-le-Street (June 21) and Old Trafford (June 24), followed by a T20 international at Edgbaston (June 27).

Another jam-packed schedule also contains a one-day international against Scotland at Edinburgh on June 10.

Mark Arthur, the Yorkshire chief executive, said: “Following on from the success of the Test match between England and the West Indies, we are delighted to welcome Pakistan in June next year.

“It is important for the club to engage with the local community and make this game as affordable as possible.

“Therefore, early bird prices will start at £20 for adults, offering great value for those wishing to experience Test match cricket at Headingley.”