India v England (day two): Top service from Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler’s sterling half-century helped England to 400 all out in early afternoon on day two of the fourth Test.

The tourists lost Ben Stokes early, after resuming on 288-5 - but Buttler (76) dug in for a determined and skilful 106-ball 50 and was joined by Jake Ball in a precious ninth-wicket partnership of 54 against India at the Wankhede Stadium.

His innings was a world away from the limited-overs power-hitting for which he is renowned, but it did contain two perfectly-executed reverse-sweeps off Ravindra Jadeja among his six fours.

Ravi Ashwin (6-112) and Jadeja (4-109) accounted for all 10 wickets - yet on a pitch offering conspicuous turn almost from the outset, England had earned a position from which they can hope to battle back from 2-0 down with two to play in this series.

Indian players celebrate the wicket of England's Chris Woakes)

Stokes’ dismissal, via DRS, was controversial in process but not outcome.

He was initially given not out caught at slip, but video and associated technology appeared to demonstrate his bat hitting ball as well as ground before a deflection off the wicketkeeper to the catcher after Ashwin found sharp turn.

Stokes was incredulous as he walked off, but did not let his reaction stray into ill-discipline this time.

The complicating factor was that the scheduled official was not available for third-umpire duties, Chettithody Shamshuddin left to make the decision with original appointment Marais Erasmus on the pitch in place of Paul Reiffel - still indisposed after being hit on the back of the head by a stray throw from the outfield on day one.

England's batsman Keaton Jennings in action in Mumbai. Picture: AP/Rafiq Maqbool.

The bottom line, though, was that the right decision - according to available evidence - was reached.

Chris Woakes gave the third umpire a break when he gave himself out, caught-behind on the front-foot defence off Jadeja from a thin edge on another one that turned from a danger area.

Adil Rashid then went for the first single-figure score of the innings, playing no shot to a Jadeja arm ball which flicked the off-bail.

But Ball, who survived barely a half-chance on nought when he flashed an edge through Virat Kohli’s hands at slip, accompanied Buttler past his 50 - and nicked some valuable runs himself too.

England's Keaton Jennings, left, is congratulated by captain Alastair Cook after scoring 50 in Mumbai. Picture: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

It was enough to convince Kohli to at last take the second new ball, after 121 overs, to no immediate avail as England extended their first innings into a fifth session - in which Ball soon edged Ashwin behind on the back foot, and then Buttler was last out after he went up the pitch in search of his second six but missed and was bowled by Jadeja.

England's batsman Keaton Jennings raises his bat and helmet after scoring his century (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

England's batsman Jonny Bairstow left, bats on the first day of the fourth cricket (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)