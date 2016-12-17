India v England (day two): Yorkshire’s Adil Rashid helps repair early damage in Chennai

England undid much of their good work as they faltered to 352-7 on the second morning of the fifth Test against India.

Moeen Ali (146) could add only 26 to his overnight total, and Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler mustered just 11 between them, before a gritty stand of 31 between debutant Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid arrested the slide up to lunch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

England’s eventful morning began with Stokes’ dismissal in the first over, pushing forward with his bat well away from his pad and edging behind off Ravi Ashwin.

Buttler never looked comfortable before playing across a straight one from Ishant Sharma to go lbw.

Then debutant Dawson was given an early welcome to Test cricket when he ducked into an Ishant bouncer second ball and was hit on the helmet.

Ishant and Umesh Yadav tested both batsmen with the short ball.

Moeen’s resolve was to hook and pull, and Dawson’s to duck and weave - and it was the senior batsman’s policy which backfired when he mistimed one into the hands of deep midwicket off Umesh as a start-of-play 284-4 turned into 321-7.

The all-rounder had batted for more than six hours, since coming in at 21 for two the previous morning, and hit 13 fours and a six from 262 balls.

England, however, still needed a little more to be sure of halting the India juggernaut which has already sealed the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead going into this final Test.