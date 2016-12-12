Is Joe Root the best man to succeed Alastair Cook as England captain?

Alastair Cook found himself agreeing Joe Root will be ready to succeed him as captain if the time comes for him to step aside soon following England’s swift descent to series defeat against India.

It took England only 33 minutes to go very quietly on the final morning - apart from an unseemly exchange in the dying moments between their number 11 James Anderson and match-winning off-spinner Ravi Ashwin - to an innings-and-36-run defeat at the Wankhede Stadium which confirmed series success for the hosts, 3-0 with a Test to spare.