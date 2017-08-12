Jack Leaning take a bow... Is this not the best catch you have ever seen?

Yorkshire produced a wonderful display to beat Lancashire in the T20 Blast last night... but it was Jack Leaning who stole the headlines with a stunning catch.

Fielding out at deep cover, the Yorkshire batsman launched himself into the night sky to pluck the ball one-handed and send dis-believing Lancashire batsman Arron Lilley back to the pavilion. Tim Bresnan was also one of the Yorkshire stars as he took six wickets.

Take a look at this video package of the highlights... for info, the catch is timed at 10.30, if you want to skip through to see it.

Yorkshire Vikings v Lancashire Lightning: Bresnan points Yorkshire towards Roses win