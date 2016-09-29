Jake Ball and Steven Finn step up for England to fill gap left by James Anderson and Mark Wood

England have suffered a double blow to their seam bowling ranks with James Anderson and Mark Wood ruled out of the Bangladesh tour due to a recurrence of recent injuries.

Spearhead Anderson, as expected, was forced to withdraw from the Test squad due to continuing problems with his right shoulder although Wood’s omission with ongoing left ankle issues came as a surprise.

MISSING IN ACTION: Mark Wood. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

The Durham pace bowler’s place in the squad for the three one-day internationals has been handed to Steven Finn while Jake Ball, already in the one-day international line-up, will stay on for the two-Test series that follows.

The England and Wales Cricket Board stated: “Anderson has been withdrawn from the Test squad due to an ongoing injury to his right shoulder. He requires more time to ensure optimal healing of a stress fracture he sustained during the summer.

“Durham seamer Wood has had a recurrence of left ankle symptoms. Both players will be reviewed by the ECB’s medical team on a regular basis and further updates will be provided on their progress in due course.

“Middlesex’s Steven Finn is added to the ODI squad. Jake Ball is added to the Test squad and selectors will consider a further Test squad replacement at a later date.”

Stand-in one-day tour captain Jos Buttler admitted the duo’s ongoing injury issues leave England fretting over when both men can next take to the field.

“It’s a worry for the two guys, it’s immensely frustrating for them,” said Buttler.

“Mark has been struggling with a few injuries and we all know what a talent he is and how vital he is to England to be on the park. It will be a big loss for us.

“James Anderson is obviously the premier fast bowler in English cricket. Fingers crossed those two can get back on the park as soon as possible.”

Anderson’s injury first came to light when he controversially missed the first Test against Pakistan earlier this summer, despite declaring himself fit, and although he went on to feature in the remainder of the series, he has not played since.

The 34-year-old, England’s leading Test wicket-taker with 463 scalps in 119 matches, faces a battle to prove his fitness for the five-Test India series, which starts in November.

Anderson, who was rested for England’s last tour of Bangladesh six years ago, had earlier this month hinted he was unlikely to play all seven Tests this winter.

Wood’s setback is particularly unfortunate, with the 26-year-old having spent most of 2016 recovering from two ankle operations. He impressed in the recent ODI series against Pakistan, with seven wickets in four matches but must once again try to prove his fitness before the tour to India.

Lancashire’s Buttler will lead England’s one-day side in Bangladesh with regular captain Eoin Morgan missing the tour because of security concerns.

Buttler insisted his promotion remains temporary, before pledging to lead by example.

“I’m very much a stand-in for Eoin Morgan, he’s very much the captain,” said Buttler.

“I’m probably calm but authoritative (as a captain). The big thing for me is to be genuine and not try to be someone I am not.”