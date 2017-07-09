James Anderson hails impact of new England captain Joe Root

PACE veteran James Anderson has been impressed by the impact of Yorkshire’s Joe Root during his first game in charge of England Test team.

The hosts go into day four in a commanding position on day four at Lord’s enjoying an overall lead of 216 after former captain Alastair Cook hit a half century to leave his side 119-1 at stumps on day three.

He’s trying to put his own stamp on it. He asked a bit when he needed to but generally he’s his own man. James Anderson

Yorkshireman Root has already enjoyed a significant impact during his first game in charge, producing a sumptuous innings of 190 during his side’s first innings on day one.

But his overall impact, both with bat and out in the field and inside the dressing room, has not gone unnoticed by Anderson.

“He’s doing well,” said Anderson. “I thought he was brilliant on the field. He kept cool, kept calm, even when they built partnerships.

“I thought he rotated the bowlers really well and in particular yesterday when it was a really hot day he could have let bowlers bowl really long spells but he chopped and changed and got the best out of the bowling attack. We were really happy to keep them below 400.

“He’s trying to put his own stamp on it. He asked a bit when he needed to but generally he’s his own man.”