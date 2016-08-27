Joe Root recovers from on-field clash to guide England to 2-0 series lead over Pakistan

Yorkshire star Joe Root made a measured 89 to steer England to a four-wicket win in the second one-day international against Pakistan but admitted he was still feeling the effects of a run-in with Adil Rashid.

Root collided heavily with his Yorkshire team-mate in the Lord's outfield as both men converged on a catch in the deep during the tourists' innings of 251 all out.

Root clashed with Adil Rashid in the field (PA)

Root showed remarkable focus to cling on to the chance despite the hefty bump and needed treatment on his right ankle in the aftermath.

The physio returned on a couple of occasions during the England innings, which Root underpinned with a disciplined anchoring effort, but it did not distract him from the job at hand.

"Rash hit me pretty hard actually, it's surprising that such a little guy would make such a strong tackle...but no dramas, it's nothing serious," he said.

"It was a bit of a dramatic football sort of dive in the end. I've never seen him tackle me like that before, not even in the (five-a-side) warm-ups!

"I could see him in the corner of my eye, I'm pretty sure I put my arms out and shouted to say it was my catch but he mustn't have heard.

"He nearly headbutted my knee actually, so we got pretty lucky in that respect."

England are now 2-0 ahead with three to play in the Royal London series and look to have the measure of a touring side who have already been placed "on notice" by head coach Mickey Arthur, who feels they are playing old-fashioned 50-over cricket.

Assessing what was a low-key but ultimately comfortable outing at Lord's, Root said: "The way we're playing at the minute is brilliant - taking wickets regularly throughout the innings, scoring quite freely with the bat.

"Hopefully that can continue and we can keep gaining momentum with the wins we're getting this summer.

"I still think there's a lot of work to do if we want to be the best team in the world but we're going about it the right way. Hopefully in a few years' time, or a bit sooner, we'll be right up there."