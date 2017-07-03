All-rounder Rafiq the star in taking Collegiate to the top

Azeem Rafiq and Josh Varley steered Sheffield Collegiate to victory at Whitley Hall and to the top of Yorkshire South in place of their opponents.

Rafiq scored 103 and put on 109 with Chris Purshouse (47) as Collegiate set a target of 209.

Neil Longhurst hit a half-century in reply but Rafiq 3-45 teamed up with Varley (5-37) to dismiss the home side for 179.

Wakefield Thornes are still in the hunt, David Toft (102), Matt Jordan (67) and John Wolfenden (57) starring in their 320-7 on the way to beating Wickersley.

Despite a 5-32 spell from Dan Waldron, Alex Grimes (64no) took Appleby Frodingham past Barnsley’s 143, sending the home side into the relegation zone.

Will Hale (116) and Charlie Bourne (6-19) starred as Hallam beat Sheffield & Phoenix by 112 runs.

Bowlers were on top at Tickhill with Aqab Ahmed and Josh Coulson each picking up four wickets to restrict the home side to 177. But similar figures for James Stuart and Usman Muzaffar dismissed Aston Hall for 154.

Joe Baker (4-20) had Treeton on the back foot and an unbeaten century, including 19 fours, from Vusimuzi Sibanda clinched victory for Cleethorpes.

Pudsey St Lawrence’s Bradford Premier title hopes suffered a setback when they went down at Bradford & Bingley.

Hamzah Iqbal (52) and Zaid Saleem (43) helped the Bees recover from 51-5 to 190. Saints were always just behind the rate and suffered two late run-outs as they were dismissed for 179.

Nick Connolly (60no) and Callum Geldart (46no) eased leaders Hanging Heaton to victory after Muhammed Rameez (6-37) restricted Townville to 132.

Ryan Cooper (73no) led Farsley to 212-5 before Batley found Adam Ahmed (6-24) too hot to handle.

Woodlands are also still in the chase after they scraped past Pudsey Congs. They got to 201-7 thanks to a seventh-wicket partnership of 72 between Mark Lawson (35) and Scott Richardson (29no). The pair then each picked up three wickets as Congs slipped after a solid start from James Ford (49) and Zahid Nissar (59) and lost their final two wickets needing just two runs to win.

Ian Fisher (6-22) skittled Cleckheaton for 86 after David Cummings and Richard Atkins hit half-centuries in New Farnley’s 232-7, Mark Gill (50), Adam Patel (67) and Shaaiq Choudary (81) helped East Bierley to 264-7 and even though Alex Stead (82) gave Lightcliffe a solid start, Umer Yaqoob (5-77) ensured they fell short of victory.

Matthew Waite (90) and Daniel Woods (4-12) led the way as York crushed Sheriff Hutton Bridge by 127 runs and with Harrogate and Yorkshire Academy beaten, opened up a 13-point lead in Yorkshire North.

Ryan McKendry (5-23) and Dominic Rhodes (3-14) dismissed Harrogate for 129 and Will Rhodes (65no) saw Stamford Bridge to an easy win and second place in the table.

Harry Brook (41) top-scored for the Academy and even though Woodhouse Grange also struggled to find runs, Chris Suddaby (26no) took them to a two-wicket win.

Joe Dale (76no) and Tom Neal (5-33) starred as Acomb inflicted defeat on Easingwold, and Jamie Grieveson’s 4-7 spell and a half-century from Tom Kohler-Cadmore were the highlights as Driffield crushed Scarborough.

Peter Shally (119) and Chris Grey (85) put on 170 in Hull’s 277-6 before Grey (3-19) and Steve Sargeant (4-34) dismissed Clifton Alliance for 188.

Aaron Lilley slammed 20 fours and 12 sixes in a quick-fire 179 and put on 233 with Mosun Hussain (81) as Delph returned to winning ways in the Huddersfield Premiership against Kirkburton.

S P Singh (73no) and Max Joice (57) starred as leaders Hoylandswaine beat Moorlands, while Tom Denton hit a century in Shepley’s win over Honley and Ben Raven-Hill (71no) and Philip Visser (69no) clinched Thongsbridge’s victory over Armitage Bridge.

Bowlers were to the fore in the Aire-Wharfe League with Charlie Swallow taking 6-25 in Horsforth’s surprise win at Bilton.

Chris Thompson (5-18) skittled Guiseley for 87 to set up a victory for Otley, and Nick Brook captured 5-47 as Burley overcame Colton.