Dynamic duo take Hanging Heaton to the top

Callum Geldart and Muhammed Rameez starred as Hanging Heaton crushed Bradford Premiership leaders Farsley by 163 runs and took over top spot.

Geldart crashed 22 fours and five sixes while racing to 176 and with Richard Foster hitting a half-century, the home side set a target of 311-5.

Farsley never got going and with Rameez including a four-wicket maiden in his 11.5-over spell of 6-47, they were dismissed in 36 overs.

Woodlands kept on the heels of the leaders, Scott Richardson (43) top-scoring in their 196 and Mark Lawson taking four wickets as Bradford & Bingley managed just 115.

Umer Yaqoob (5-21) and Amar Rashid (4-16) dismissed bottom side Pudsey Congs for 102 and Mark Gill (44no) saw East Bierley to a win that gives them a little more breathing space in the relegation battle.

The other threatened clubs lost. Cleckheaton went down to Townville, who were eased home by Jonathan Booth’s unbeaten 110.

Batley lost by nine wickets at Pudsey St Lawrence despite half-centuries from Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Tahir. Mark Robertshaw (70) and Adam Waite (87no) made light work of the reply.

Opener Alex Stead hit 80 to put Lightcliffe on the way to 212-6 but New Farnley got home by two wickets, Lee Goddard their top scorer with 50.

Sheffield & Phoenix’s relegation from Yorkshire South was confirmed when they lost by nine wickets at Barnsley. Ali Jahangir (4-29) and Harpreet Singh Bhatia (4-15) skittled the visitors for 76 and Bhatia then hit 66 not out off 45 balls to clinch the win.

An unbeaten 137 from David White, who shared century partnerships with Ashley Fiddler (57) and James Lowe (55), saw Tickhill to 282-2 and when Callum Stuart (5-14) and James Stuart (3-25) dismissed Hallam for 67, the home side started to believe they might still escape the drop.

That hope was boosted with the news that Cleethorpes, one place above them, had lost heavily at Aston Hall when they were dismissed for 97 at the hands of Aqab Ahmed (7-42) and Josh Coulson (3-2). Nicholas Smit (85) and Nathan Ward (57) had starred in Hall’s 232-4.

At the other end of the table, David Toft (62) and Steve Morgan (4-66) were the main contributors as leaders Wakefield Thornes beat Appleby Frodingham.

Second-placed Sheffield Collegiate had a much more nerve-wracking time at Wickersley before emerging as two-runs winners.

Umaid Asif (5-57) was twice on a hat-trick as Collegiate struggled to 144 in which Tom Rowley made 50. David Rodgers gave Wickersley a good start with a sparkling 67 but Matt Dixon (5-59) and Matthew Lee (5-9) managed to see Collegiate home in a breathless finish.

Half-centuries from Chris Cobb and Muhammad Waheed helped Treeton to 228-6 before Waheed picked up 6-40 to clinch victory over Whitley Hall.

The top five in Yorkshire North all won keeping the race wide open.

Dominic Rhodes hit 74 for leaders Stamford Bridge with Ryan Gibson (73) and Ryan McKendry (54) also contributing in their 290-9 before Gibson (5-49) and McKendry (3-25) dismissed Clifton for 190.

It was even easier for Yorkshire Academy against Acomb, Tom Loten (105) sharing big stands with Bilal Anjam (75) and Alec Drury (55no) before James Logan (6-30) and Josh Sullivan (3-13) clinched a 211-run victory.

Tom Friend hit 23 fours and seven sixes in an unbeaten 213 and shared an opening stand of 265 with Duncan Snell (92) to put York on the way to a 222-run win over Easingwold. Tom Pringle and Daniel Woods each picked up four cheap wickets in the reply.

Adam Fisher (65) and Rob Pinder (51) led the way as Sheriff Hutton Bridge passed Driffield’s 222 in which Ben Kohler-Cadmore made 102.

A stand of 162 between George Ross (78) and Jonathan Tattersall (94) was the highlight of Harrogate’s 257-8 but they were given a fright by Scarborough, who fell just eight runs short of victory thanks to Alex Currie (72), Oliver Stephenson (50) and Darren Harland (74).

Relegation-threatened Hull moved within three points of safety with a victory at Woodhouse Grange. Andrew Simpson (46) and Peter Shally (73) set them on the way with a century opening stand before David Barrick (5-40) and Simpson (3-41) restricted Grange to 181-9.

Marcus Berryman (87) and James Harding (4-44) led the way as Rawdon pulled off a shock win over Aire Wharfe leaders Beckwithshaw.

That boosted Burley’s hopes of overhauling their rivals after Nicky Bulcock (105no) saw them to victory over Horsforth.

The highlight in the Huddersfield League was Devon Smith’s unbeaten 166 as Scholes overhauled Honley’s 272-8.

Hoylandswaine remain the side to beat after an easy win over Golcar but with the continuing good form of Shakir Muhammad (4-35) and Mosun Hussain (103no) Delph & Dobcross beat Armitage Bridge to keep their challenge alive.