Harrogate clinch Yorkshire League North crown and eye Abu Dhabi final

Harrogate CC have been crowned as champions of the inaugural Yorkshire League North.

The abandonment of Saturday’s round of fixtures across the league sparked celebrations as Harrogate won the title with a game spare.

The triumph ends a 14-year wait for a league championship at St George’s Road.

“It’s a really proud moment to see us do it,” said captain George Ross.

“Hopefully we have started a golden generation. It’s an honour to be part of it and to be leading the boys.”

Harrogate were due to face relegated Castleford on Saturday, while title rivals York and Yorkshire Academy faced a crunch battle in Adel.

But heavy rain washed out all the fixtures leaving Harrogate to advance into the Yorkshire League play-offs.

Ross’ title-winners will now face Yorkshire League south winners Wakefield Thornes at Scarborough on September 17 for a place on the plane to the United Arab Emirates.

Ross added: “It was a lovely day and night on Saturday even though it was unfortunately rained off.

“It’s not the way we wanted to do it but it was nice to get back to the club and have a really nice day with the players and supporters and we celebrated really hard.

“For me as captain, I am incredibly proud to have brought together a bunch of lads and get us playing so well together so quickly.

“It’s a chance of a lifetime to get to Abu Dhabi. It’s a massive carrot being dangled in front for a club cricketer and the boys are dead keen to get there.”