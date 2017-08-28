League cricket roundup: Nick Connolly passes 1,000-run milestone

The formidable Hanging Heaton opening pairing of Gary Fellows and Nick Connolly shared their sixth century stand of the season to put their side on the way to victory at Cleckheaton and one hand on the Bradford League title.

With Farsley slumping to defeat against New Farnley, Hanging Heaton opened a 26-point lead with two games to go.

Fellows scored 116 as the pair put on 153 and Connolly’s innings of 75 made him the first player from the club to pass 1,000 runs in a season since Ronnie Hudson in 1980.

Cleckheaton never looked likely to challenge the visitors’ 244-6 despite late resistance from Qaisar Ashraf (41), and Muhammed Rameez (5-31) and Callum Geldart (3-42) restricted them to 161-9.

Mitchell O’Connor (106) and Lee Goddard (56no) starred in New Farnley’s 288-7 before Luke Jarvis picked up 4-44 as Farsley crashed out for 164.

Cleckheaton’s defeat sent them into the bottom two, just five points above Pudsey Congs, who have fresh hope after Irfan Amjad (80) and Josh Wheatley (4-46) masterminded a win over Bradford and Bingley.

Pudsey St Lawrence did their neighbours a favour by beating East Bierley, who are just one point above the drop zone. Steve Watts and Chris Marsden each picked up four wickets as Bierley were dismissed for 168 and Barrie Frankland (86no) secured Saints’ win.

Batley emerged from the bottom two and are a point ahead of Bierley, after Muhammad Shahnawaz took 6-16 to bowl out Lightcliffe for 109 and set up a five-wicket win.

Jack Hughes followed up a 4-22 haul with an unbeaten 29 as Townville comfortably passed Woodlands’ 106.

Sheffield Collegiate kept alive the Yorkshire South title race but only just, Simon Guy (62no) edging them past Aston Hall’s 221-7 by one wicket.

But Wakefield Thornes remain odds on to retain the crown after Faisal Irfan (5-20) and Mahmood Rasool (4-25) skittled Hallam for 65 and Joe Cook (26no) saw them home after a shaky start.

Harshal Vyas (81no) took Appleby Frodingham to victory over Cleethorpes to ease their relegation concerns, while Barnsley continued their recent good form with a win over Whitley Hall.

Just four points separate the top four in Yorkshire North, Yorkshire Academy holding on to top spot after surviving a slight scare when Russ Robinson (5-63) had them struggling at 60-4. Matthew Fisher (33) and Ben Birkhead (40) steadied things and the 204 total was too rich for Sheriff Hutton Bridge with James Logan taking 4-16.

Ryan Gibson (67) and Stuart Boyle (67) led the way in Stamford Bridge’s 266 before Max Maciver (5-32) and Will Rhodes (4-17) bowled out Easingwold for 108.

York took just 9.1 overs for Duncan Snell and Matthew Waite to pass Acomb’s 89.

David Foster included seven sixes as he cracked a top score 72 in Harrogate’s 278 and Ben Coad (5-17) was twice on a hat-trick and with Harry Stow (4-37) skittled Clifton Alliance for 59.

A century stand between Joe Padmore (43) and Neil Elvidge (62) put Scarborough on the way to a six-wicket win at Hull.

Woodhouse Grange’s top order, led by Michael Hattee (85) saw them to 270-6 and even though Tom Kohler-Cadmore (58) and Danny Broumpton (101no) put up a fight, Driffield still went down by 37 runs.

Delph & Dobcross raised hopes of catching Huddersfield League leaders Hoylandswaine when a century opening stand between Mosun Hussain (76) and Andrew Gleave (53) put them on the way to a six-wicket win.

Upul Bandara’s half-century and 5-40 spell gave Golcar victory over Moorlands and raised hopes of escaping the drop.

Mike Kitson (95no) inspired Skelmanthorpe at Scholes and Dan Moorhouse (4-24) starred as Armitage Bridge beat Honley.

A half-century from Nigel Danby could not stop Colton going down to defeat at Rawdon and being relegated from Aire Wharfe Division One after just one season.

Beckwithshaw took another giant step towards the title, Alex Lilley (5-34) and brother James (3-7) bowling out Burley for 131 in reply to 227-9 in which Sam Moore made 70.

Otley have not given up the chase, Chris Thompson (62 & 6-20) starring as they crushed Ilkley by 117 runs.