Nawaz and Holliday combine to help end Delph’s unbeaten run

Delph & Dobcross’s proud unbeaten record in the Huddersfield League ended in a 67-run defeat at Hoylandswaine, who were also the last side to beat them in September, 2015.

The two sides were locked at the top of the Premiership but Delph’s record always looked in doubt when Gharib Nawaz (92) and Chris Holliday (43) led the charge as the home side posted 262-9 in 40 overs.

Delph lost early wickets and despite the efforts of Graeme Simpson (40) had to give way.

Tom Chadwick (5-20) starred as Scholes made short work of struggling Skelmanthorpe, and Simon Kelly (56) and Will Fraine (55no) saw Honley to a nine-wicket win at Armitage Bridge.

Ben Raven-Hill (78no) saw Thongsbridge past Kirkburton’s 154 while Chris Walmsley (93) and Iqbal Khan (65) laid the foundations for Cawthorne’s 69-run win over Barkisland.

With Harrogate frustrated by the rain against Hull, York went clear at the top of Yorkshire North, Tom Friend (88no) and Adam McAuley (27no) easing them past Scarborough’s 127-9.

A 6-35 spell from Eddie Barnes, which included three wickets in six balls, was the highlight of Yorkshire Academy’s six-wicket win over Clifton Alliance that puts them up to second in the table.

Ryan McKendry followed up a 3-10 haul with top score 66 as Stamford Bridge overcame Driffield Town, while Nathan Saltmer (48) was top scorer in Woodhouse Grange’s six-wicket win over Acomb.

Adam Fisher (47no) and Rob Pinder (74no) made sure Sheriff Hutton Bridge overtook Easingwold’s 200-7 in which Hamid Khan made 68.

Yorkshire South leaders Sheffield Collegiate were rained off against Aston Hall, allowing Whitley Hall to take over top spot with victory over Barnsley.

James Moorhouse (51) and an eighth-wicket stand of 70 between Richard Wilkinson (36) and Sam Chatterton (33no) helped Hall to 226-9. Then Wilkinson took 6-27 to thwart the efforts of David Hunt (71).

Faisal Irlan (4-30) and Akila Isanka (4-38) skittled Hallam for 88 to give Wakefield Thornes a comfortable win and there were also four wickets each for Alex Rowland and Josh Court as Tickhill overcame Sheffield & Phoenix in the battle of the two bottom sides. Earlier David White had scored 88.

Appleby Frodingham looked set for a comfortable win when openers Harshall Vyas (53) and Matt Morland (18) put on 65 in pursuit of Cleethorpes’ 125 total. But the visitors lost six wicket for ten runs and were relieved to limp over the line by one wicket.

While calculators were out elsewhere in the Bradford Premier, there was no need at leaders Hanging Heaton after David Stiff (4-38) and Muhammed Rameez (4-14) dismissed Cleckheaton for 130 to set up an eight-wicket win.

Messrs Duckworth and Lewis decided that Farlsey’s 156-3 in which Arthur Price made 78 not out, was enough to beat New Farnley and thus take them into second place at the expense of Townville, whose match at Woodlands was abandoned.

Adam Waite (111) and Charlie Best (52) led Pudsey St Lawrence to 236-2 and that was enough to beat East Bierley despite a first-wicket stand of 148 between Adal Islam (68) and Mark Gill (78).

Norman Ali included eight sixes in his 95 not out for Bradford & Bingley but it was to no avail because the match against Pudsey Congs was soon rained off.

Matt Baxter (51) and Jonathan Wilson (87no) led the way as Lighcliffe piled on the agony for bottom club Batley, who are still without a win.

Burley looked in with a chance of toppling Aire Wharfe leaders Beckwithshaw when Jason Wright (100) and Daniel Wright (75no) steered them to 233-6 but the rain ended the game prematurely.

Ryan Smith hit 64 and took 3-23 as North Leeds notched their first win of the season, beating fellow strugglers Horsforth.

Toby Jacklin looked to have put Collingham on course to victory with a 6-42 spell that restricted Pool to 152 but Ryan Sharrocks responded with 5-8 to dismiss the home side for 73.