One more win can take Saints on trip of lifetime

A DREAM TRIP to Abu Dhabi is something that is certainly floating the boat of all and sundry at Pudsey St Lawrence.

Despite clinching back-to-back ECB Bradford League top-flight titles last weekend, no-one is putting their whites away at Tofts Road just yet.

Their prize for winning silverware is a prestigious appearance at Headingley in tomorrow’s Yorkshire Premier League Play-off semi-final.

They face newly-crowned North Yorkshire South Durham champions Great Ayton, a town renowned for being the birthplace of famous voyager, Captain James Cook.

Both sides will most definitely be eyeing foreign climes, with a glittering prize of a trip to Abu Dhabi awaiting the winner – with a day-night Yorkshire Premier League play-off final at the lavish Sheik Zayed Stadium on Thursday, October 27.

The other semi-final tomorrow sees Yorkshire Premier League South winners Wakefield Thornes take on Yorkshire Premier League North winners Harrogate at Scarborough.

After the highs of last weekend, everyone at St Lawrence is now focusing on the next challenge and the club are certainly ‘in it to win it’ in what amounts to a fresh competition, according to captain James Smith –who is keen for another addition onto the club’s impressive CV.

Smith said: “You cannot help but not think about it now.

“Although it was one of those where you couldn’t think about it until you had won the league and with Hanging Heaton being so close, we didn’t want to jump the gun.

“Now it is out of the way and we are over the line, we are now thinking about Saturday and it should be a really good spectacle and occasion.

“We are one really good performance away from a big, big thing, which is great.

“I don’t know too much about Great Ayton, but I know there are some really strong teams in North Yorkshire South Durham and it will be tough.

“I am sure they have got very good players and we will have to be on the ball and we won’t be taking anything lightly on such a big occasion.”

Some serious league matters are still outstanding in Championship A of the Bradford League and it promises to be a big weekend for two clubs. Batley and Yeadon go head to head for the title and a much-coveted top-flight place tomorrow.

As it stands, Batley are 11 points ahead of nearest challengers Yeadon, with both winning at the weekend, with the portents set fair for a cracking final day.

Batley host Undercliffe and Yeadon head to Baildon.

Last weekend, Aqsad Ali proved the star man with the ball for Batley, taking an excellent 5-23 to help bowl out Saltaire for 123.

Earlier, Batley made 195-8, with the major contributor being Aqeel Mukhtar (60).

Yeadon’s young brigade of James Massheder, Max Mciver and Ryan Heptinstall helped them see off Undercliffe.

Spinner Massheder took the main plaudits with 6-38, backed up by Mciver (4-36) as Undercliffe were dismissed for just 126. Replying, Yeadon rallied from 40-4, with Mciver hitting a key 60, well supported by Heptinstall (37no).