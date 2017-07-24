Saturday league cricket: Yorkshire star Jack Brooks in a six-wicket haul

Yorkshire paceman Jack Brooks boosted Kirkburton’s fight against relegation from the Huddersfield Premiership and put a dent in Honley’s hopes of catching leaders Hoylandswaine.

Andrew Scott and Luke Williamson scored half-centuries but the rest of Kirkburton batting struggled against Timmy Taylor (6-51) and were bowled out for 199.

Things looked even brighter for Honley when opener Simon Kelly thrashed 40 off 28 balls but then Brooks struck, taking 6-33 and along with veteran wicketkeeper Shaun Woodhams, who picked up six victims, dismissed the home side for 155.

S P Singh (113) and Max Joice (60) starred as Hoylandwaine beat Thongsbridge by 33 runs, and with Kasim (5-30) and Shakir Muhammad (3-27) shooting third-placed Moorlands out for 70, Delph & Dobcross kept close order with the leaders.

Bowling also dominated in an extraordinary Yorkshire North match at Harrogate. After George Ross (52) and Harry Stothard (61) gave the home side a solid platform, they collapsed to 180, losing their last five wickets in nine balls, including a four-wicket five-ball stint by Josh Sargent on his way to 5-38.

Easingwold openers Kyle Waite and Tom Wilson put on 77 but the bottom club also fell apart, losing eight wickets for 16 runs with Kallen Bond taking 7-8.

Will Rhodes (56) top scored in leaders Stamford Bridge’s 218-9 but they looked in danger of a shock defeat by lowly Hull when Peter Shally’s century saw the visitors to 190-4 until Ryan McKendry (4-32) halted the charge and Hull ended 20 runs short.

Ben Birkhead included 11 fours in making 102 and putting Yorkshire Academy on the way to a 171-run win over Scarborough that puts them within one point of the leaders.

Duncan Snell (87no) combined with Tom Friend (39) and Adam McAuley (56) to take York past Woodhouse Grange’s 202-9 in which Chris Bilton scored 101no.

Adam Fisher (66) and Russell Robinson (5-32) led the way as Sheriff Hutton Bridge eclipsed Acomb by 82 runs.

Sam Drury followed up a 4-32 spell with an unbeaten 72 and with Casey Rudd (64) took Driffield past Clifton Alliance’s 181-9 which included a century from Jack Beath.

Akila Isanka scored a half-century and took 6-60 as Wakefield Thornes comfortably beat Barnsley to take over top spot in Yorkshire South from Sheffield Collegiate, who lost the derby match at Hallam on a Duckworth Lewis calculation.

Four wickets each from Joe Cooper and Shane Smith restricted Collegiate to 167 and a half-century from Nick Dymock was the foundation of Hull’s win.

Third-placed Whitley Hall’s title hopes also suffered a set-back when they were bowled out for 116 in reply to relegation-threatened Tickhill’s 188, which included 93 from David White.

Openers Vusimuzi Sibanda (114) and Bill Kirby (63) put on 192 to set Cleethorpes on the way to 278-6 against losers Sheffield & Phoenix, for whom Chesney Hughes made 85.

James Wainman (4-28) and Adam Ahmed (4-3) skittled East Bierley for 81 and Ryan Cooper smashed six fours and three sixes in a half-century that saw Bradford League leaders Farsley wrap things up early.

Callum Geldart’s first century for second-placed Hanging Heaton was the highlight of their 46-run win over New Farnley, while half-centuries from Sam Frankland and Greg Finn increased third-placed Woodland’s advantage over opponents Pudsey St Lawrence.

Brayden Clark (100no) and Jack Hughes (6-46) were the stars as Townville beat Pudsey Congs despite a battling 55 not out from No 8 Jonathan Donnelly.

Cleckheaton captain John Wood hit 39 in his side’s 201 and then took 4-18 as Batley were bowled out for 156 in which Muhammad Khan made 58.

An eighth-wicket stand of 74 between Hamzah Iqbal (34) and Yassir Abbas (55) was the highlight of Bradford & Bingley’s 234-9 before Norman Ali (4-13) helped dismiss Lightcliffe for 112.

Aire Wharfe front-runners Beckwithshaw, for whom James Lilley took 5-13, and Burley, inspired by Jason Wright’s 51, enjoyed comfortable wins over Horsforth and Collingham but Otley were stopped in their tracks by Bilton, Kiel van Vollenhoven taking 5-46 as Otley fell 32 runs short.