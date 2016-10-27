Yorkshire League final: Pudsey St Lawrence fight back after Wakefield Thornes set mammoth total

The champion club in Yorkshire will be crowned today as Wakefield Thornes and Pudsey St Lawrence do battle in the Yorkshire League final in Abu Dhabi.

Wakefield Thornes, winners of the inaugural Yorkshire League south in 2016, won the toss and opted to bat first.

Openers James Wolfenden and Tom Marsden got off to a quick start and progressed the score to 21-0 from the first four overs.

But Wolfenden departed for 13 in the sixth over when he nicked a Richie Lamb delivery behind to wicket-keeper Matthew Duce.

Marsden then added 44 for the second wicket alongside Dave Toft before departing for 22 after edging a Tom Hudson delivery behind to Duce.

They were the only two wickets to fall in the opening 25 overs, however, as Toft took the attack to Pudsey to close in on a half century. New partner Matt Jordan has advanced into the 30s.

Despite Jordan falling for 48 run out, Toft continued his assault and passed his century off 91 balls, having hit ten fours and a six.

Toft eventually fell for 138 when he was trapped leg before by Charlie Taylor but his efforts had helped Wakefield post an imposing 296/6 from the 50 overs.

Pudsey’s replay was checked early as opener Adam Waite was dismissed leg before for a duck in Mahmood Rasool’s first over.

Rasool’s strike partner Faisal Irfan then removed no 3 Callam Goldthorp seventh ball as Pudsey slipped to 6/2.

Barrie Frankland and Mark Robertshaw began the rebuilding process until the former was bowled by Matt Varley’s off-spin for 15.

Robertshaw continued his advance, however, and reached his half-century at the start of the 26th over - also taking his Bradford League side passed the 100 mark.

Watch: Wakefield Thornes v Pudsey St Lawrence

Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media

Like the Yorkshire Post Sport Facebook page

Follow @YPSport on Twitter

See our snaps at @YPSport on Instagram