Yorkshire League final: Wakefield Thornes bat first against Pudsey St Lawrence

The champion club in Yorkshire will be crowned today as Wakefield Thornes and Pudsey St Lawrence do battle in the Yorkshire League final in Abu Dhabi.

Wakefield Thornes, winners of the inaugural Yorkshire League south in 2016, won the toss and opted to bat first.

Openers James Wolfenden and Tom Marsden got off to a quick start and progressed the score to 21-0 from the first four overs.

But Wolfenden departed for 13 in the sixth over when he nicked a Richie Lamb delivery behind to wicket-keeper Matthew Duce.

Marsden then added 44 for the second wicket alongside Dave Toft before departing for 22 after edging a Tom Hudson delivery behind to Duce.

They were the only two wickets to fall in the opening 25 overs, however, as Toft took the attack to Pudsey to close in on a half century. New partner Matt Jordan has advanced into the 30s.

