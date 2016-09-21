Middlesex v Yorkshire (day two, tea): Top order fails as Yorkshire face uphill battle

YORKSHIRE’s top-order batting struggled in familiar fashion to leave the club’s County Championship title hopes hanging by a thread.

The champions slipped to 32-3 against Middlesex in reply to the home team’s 270 on day two at Lord’s.

Yorkshire recovered to 127-4 at tea, but they still have much to do to gain the victory they need to stand a chance of retaining the crown.

Yorkshire already know they must score at least 350 in their first innings to preserve their hopes should Somerset go on to beat Notts at Taunton.

After Jack Brooks finished with a career-best 6-65 as Middlesex were dismissed on the stroke of lunch, Yorkshire lost a wicket in the sixth over of their reply when Alex Lees was yorked for a duck by Toby Roland-Jones.

Roland-Jones then took two wickets in three balls to reduce Yorkshire from 32-1 to 32-3, Gary Ballance and Andrew Gale both edging to Ollie Rayner at second slip to fall for ducks.

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan looks for runs. 21st September 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Adam Lyth scored the first 33 runs of the innings and looked in velvet touch beneath mainly cloudy skies in north London, but he fell for 43 when he played on to Steven Finn, leaving Yorkshire 53-4 in the 16th over.

Finn should have had a second scalp with the total on 87, but Andrew Hodd was badly missed on 22 by Nick Compton at third slip.

Hodd (46) and Tim Bresnan (34) have added 74 in 21 overs, steadying the ship and frustrating the leaders.

Earlier in the day, Brooks third five-wicket haul of the summer as Middlesex were dismissed for 270 on the stroke of lunch.

Yorkshire's Adam Lyth trudges off after being bowled by Middlesex's Steven Finn. 21st September 2016. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

It took Yorkshire 35 minutes to claim the wicket they needed for a second bowling point after Middlesex started the day on 208-5.

Tim Bresnan, bowling from the Pavilion End, drew a loose drive outside off stump from Nick Gubbins, who was caught low down at second slip by Adam Lyth after adding five to his overnight 120.

Gubbins faced 274 balls and hit 16 fours and a six in a vigil that lasted 10 minutes over six hours.

His sixth-wicket stand with James Franklin was worth 75 in 36 overs, and Middlesex captain Franklin rather broke the mould of a meandering morning session when he struck David Willey for three boundaries in four balls.

But Franklin was seventh out at 244 when he was caught behind driving at Bresnan, having hit 48 from 106 balls with eight fours.

Bresnan was once again right on the money in an opening spell of 2-5 in seven overs.

After Toby Roland-Jones square-drove Ryan Sidebottom to the boundary to bring up the Middlesex 250 and a second batting point, the hosts slipped to 254-8 in the 105th over when Brooks had Roland-Jones caught at second slip by Lyth for seven.

It left Yorkshire with 35 balls to claim the ninth wicket and a third and final bowling point, and Brooks duly obliged when Tim Murtagh slogged him to Andrew Gale at mid-off to perish for a duck.

It was a wretched stroke from Murtagh, who stepped outside off stump to give himself room for the drive, which he simply skewed straight at the Yorkshire captain.

Brooks then took his sixth wicket when Steven Finn went for a big drive and edged to wicketkeeper Andrew Hodd, who dropped the chance, moving to his right, only for Lyth to take it on the rebound.

Ollie Rayner finished unbeaten on 15, while Bresnan ended with 3-48.