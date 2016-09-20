Middlesex v Yorkshire - LIVE

YORKSHIRE have taken up the right of the visiting side to bowl first in their must-win County Championship match against Middlesex at Lord’s.

Captain Andrew Gale decided against contesting the toss on a cloudy morning in north London.

To stay updated with all the action - as well as what is going on at Taunton between fellow title hopefuls Somerset who host already-relegated Nottinghamshire – follow our live blog HERE

Yorkshire, who are in second place, nine points behind Middlesex, need to win to preserve their hopes of a hat-trick of titles.

But both teams could be pipped by third-placed Somerset, who have won the toss and elected to bat in their final game against Notts at Taunton.

Yorkshire have left out batsman Jack Leaning and pace bowler Liam Plunkett from their 13-man squad.

Middlesex: Robson, Gubbins, Compton, Eskinazi, Malan, Franklin (captain), Simpson, Rayner, Roland-Jones, Murtagh, Finn.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Lees, Ballance, Gale (captain), Bresnan, Hodd, Willey, Rafiq, Patterson, Brooks, Sidebottom.