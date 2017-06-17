Podcast: CricketTalk - What a difference a day makes ... for Yorkshire CCC

THERE are the highs ... and then there are the lows. Yorkshire, fresh from a nail-biting three-run County Championship win at Somerset, were quickly brought back down to earth at Headingley 24 hours later when exiting the Royal London Cup at the hands of Surrey.

And, in a simlar vein, England’s promising form through the group stages of the Champions Trophy proved a false dawn when they were soundly thrashed by Pakistan in the semi-finals. Chris Waters joins host Phil Harrison to discuss all this and a littlem more besides.