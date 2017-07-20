Podcast: CricketTalk – Yorkshire’s 2017 campaign going so far | Can Joe Root lead England to Test series triumph?

AFTER an extended and well-deserved break, the cricket world’s favourite podcast returns with plenty to shout about.
Cricket writer Chris Waters & host Phil Harrison take stock of Yorkshire’s season so far in both the County Championship and the NatWest T20 Blast, before heading into international waters to discuss the England versus South Africa Test series and the impact Yorkshire’s Joe Root has had as captai since succeeding Alastair Cook this summer.
