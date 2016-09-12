Pudsey St Lawrence set sights on Abu Dhabi finale after clinching Bradford title

Pudsey St Lawrence beat Bradford & Bingley by 88 runs to retain their Bradford League title by four points from Hanging Heaton.

A half-century from opener Adam Waite put Saints on their way and a partnership of 86 between Barrie Frankland (65) and captain James Scott (44) helped them to set a target of 235-7.

The Bees collapsed from 134-3 to 157-9 and Saints could start planning for their semi-final with NYSD’s Great Ayton on Saturday for the right to compete to be overall Yorkshire champions in Abu Dhabi in October.

Hanging Heaton kept up their challenge right to the end, Nick Connolly (99no) and Robert McFarlane (54) putting on 110 in their 230-5 at New Farnley.

James Middlebrook and Lee Goddard hit half-centuries in the reply but David Stiff (5-34) took his season’s tally to 50 wickets, and Muhammed Rameez (5-43), the league’s top wicket-taker with 60, bowled out the home side for 170.

Pudsey Congs’ Andrew Bairstow brought his fine career to an end with a knock of 46 and shared in a 123-run partnership with captain Callum Geldart, whose 105 off 71 balls took him to 847 for the season. With Jamie Allen taking 6-55, Morley fell 93 short of the 266-9 target.

Kasir Maroof (49) and Rizwan Ahmed (42) led Scholes to 239-8 and despite half-centuries from Greg Pickles and Matt Revis, two run-outs meant Farsley came up six short of victory.

Mohammed Khan (114no) and Ian Nicholson (62no) put on 162 to steer Cleckheaton to 243-5 and on the way to a 48-run win at East Bierley.

Lightcliffe picked up the four points required to ensure Premier Division cricket next season by taking eight Woodlands wickets. In chasing 190-8, they showed why they had been in danger. Alex Stead (94) gave them the perfect start but they collapsed from 124-2 to 179 all out.

Yorkshire Premier North champions Harrogate had to battle to finish with a win against Stamford Bridge but 43 from captain George Ross helped them home by two wickets.

Duncan Snell hit 92 to pass 1,000 runs for the season, as York clinched runners-up spot in style. Snell and fellow opener Jack Leaning (89) put on 205 and with Liam McKendry weighing in with 58 they reached 324-4.

Daniel Wood (6-59) and Tom Pringle (3-24) then bowled out Driffield for 145.

Scarborough’s Theo Smith took 7-47 and top-scored with 33 but his side still went down by 10 runs to Castleford.

Chris Bilton’s 90 not out led Woodhouse Grange to 189-8 but Matthew Dale (51), Aiden Burton (51no) and Joe Dale, who followed up his 4-40 with 43 not out, steered Acomb home.

A ninth-wicket stand of 80 between Oliver Sherwood (50no) and Harwood Williams (36) helped Dunnington to 194 but opener Mark Fisher (78) put Sheriff Hutton Bridge on the way to a three-wicket win.

Sheffield Collegiate won by 133 runs after Luke Shutt (5-17) and Henry Eldred (4-47) shot Doncaster Town out for 64, a defeat which confirms Town join Rotherham in relegation from Yorkshire South Premier.

No 9 Greg Wadsworth (48no) top-scored in champions Wakefield Thornes’ 196 and Faisal Irfan (4-21) quickly rocked Appleby Frodingham and they were dismissed for 64.

Simon Guy (28no) saw Wickersley past Whitley Hall’s 149 target while Aston Hall tail-ender Rob Ward smashed 81 not out off 58 balls to put his side on the way to a 107-run win over Rotherham.

Bilal Anjam (42 & 3-12) and Azeem Rafiq (30no & 4-37) starred in Sheffield & Phoenix’s six-wicket win over Treeton that ended their relegation fears.

Wasim Qasim (7-32) and Shakir Muhammad (3-43) skittled Skelmanthorpe for 84 to ensure that Huddersfield League triple trophy winners Delph & Dobcross completed the season unbeaten.

Runners-up Hoylandswaine beat Barkisland by 111 runs after Michael Cramner (102no), Alex Morris (81) and S P Singh (62) helped them to 335.

Scholes’ Tom Macrury also finished on a high, hitting a century and taking 5-51 in their win at Armitage Bridge.

Beckwithshaw take a two-point advantage into the final match of the Aire Wharfe season as they and Otley took maximum points against Kirkstall and Ilkley, respectively.