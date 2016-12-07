Rahane is doubt for fifth Test as India hit by injuries

India middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane missed his home Test in Mumbai and is also out of the fifth match of the series next week after he broke his finger in net practice.

Rahane, who has been short of runs even as India have opened an unassailable 2-0 lead with two to play, was replaced by the uncapped Manish Pandey in the hosts’ squad for the final two Tests.

Rahane’s injury added to that of key seamer Mohammed Shami, whose sore knee resulted in Inidai calling up Shardul Thakur as like-for-like cover.

Pandey has 18 limited-overs caps, while Thakur, two years younger at 25, has no international experience.

Derbyshire have signed South Africa fast bowler Hardus Viljoen on a three-year deal, subject to successful registration under the Kolpak ruling.

The 27-year-old, who made his sole international appearance in a Test versus England in January, has taken 367 first-class wickets at an average of 26.

Derbyshire hope Viljoen will help them improve on a poor 2016 when they finished bottom of the County Championship without a win.

The right-armer has one previous county stint to his name, claiming 20 wickets at 19 in Kent’s last four Championship games of 2016.

Essex have signed New Zealand seamer Neil Wagner for the first half of the 2017 season.

The 30-year-old, who spent last season with Lancashire, will be available for the One-Day Cup and County Championship until the end of June.

The left-armer took 32 wickets at an average of 29.28 during his spell at Old Trafford, and has claimed 108 scalps at 28.67 for the Black Caps in his 27 Test appearances.

Tom Westley and Ben Foakes starred with the bat for England Lions but a late collapse saw the opening day of their first-class match against Afghanistan finish honours even.

Essex’s Westley (84) and Surrey wicketkeeper Foakes (70) shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 125 to put them well in command at 222-4 just after tea in Abu Dhabi.

But the arrival of a second new ball saw Afghanistan’s seamers fight back as they claimed five wickets before the close to leave England 279-9.