RECAP - Test Match Blog: How West Indies stunned England to clinch Headingley victory

SHAI HOPE belied his tender years to lead West Indies to a stunning victory over England at Headingley, his second century of the match sealing a five-wicket triumph.

The 23-year-old became the first person in history to record centuries in both innings of a first-class match at Headingley but, more importantly, his 118 not out in trying circumstances ushered the tourists to an Investec series-levelling five-wicket triumph. Read how the West Indies secured a first Test win in England since 2000 via Chris Waters’s day five blog.

