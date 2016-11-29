Root responds to return to top of order

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin helped India dominate day three of the third Test.

Jadeja (90) and Ashwin (72) responded to India’s collapse to 156-5 the previous afternoon by sharing a stand of 97 on the way to 417 all out – for a lead of 134 – and then the home spinners piled on the pressure in Mohali.

By stumps, England, without Haseeb Hameed to open alongside Alastair Cook because of an injury to his left little finger which will be X-rayed after this match, were perilously adrift after struggling to 78-4.

The hosts defied Ben Stokes’s third five-wicket haul in Tests to recover their composure as numbers seven, eight and nine all passed 50 for the first time in India’s history, Jayant Yadav (55) helping Jadeja to add 80 for the eighth wicket.

India captain Virat Kohli then brought Ashwin into the equation after three overs of England’s second innings and he claimed 3-19.

Joe Root, pressed into service at the top of the order for the first time since he was relieved of that duty after the 2013 Ashes, at least stayed until the close on 36.